Sports Digest

YRC of Xenia hosting Bob Evans Tournaments

XENIA — The Youth Recreation Club of Xenia is hosting the Bob Evans Invitational youth baseball tournament for 8U-14U teams, Aug. 2-4 at the Bob Evans Fields, located at 640 Birch Road in Xenia. Entry fee is $300 per team. Contact xeniayrc19@gmail.com for more tournament information.

Greeneview seeking coaches

JAMESTOWN — Greeneview High School is looking for the following coaches for the Fall 2019 sports season: Assistant football coach; head girls tennis coach; and assistant volleyball coach. If interested, please email mark.rinehart@greeneview.org . A possible Physical Education position may be opening in the school district as well.

SW Track Club holding practices

YELLOW SPRINGS — The 2019 Southwest Ohio Track Club Summer Track & Field program is now conducting practice sessions on the Yellow Springs HS Track. This program is open to elementary, middle school, high school, post collegiate and masters athletes who are looking for a place to practice and compete in track and field. If interested, please contact Club President Peter Dierauer (937-356-8738 or president@swohiotc.org) or Coach Ken Rengering (937-241-9153 or coachken@swohiotc.org).

Play It Forward golf outing June 22

XENIA — The seventh annual Play It Forward golf outing/scholarship fundraiser, hosted by the Class of 1973, is scheduled for Saturday, June 22, 2019 at WGC golf course in Xenia. Golf registration includes a light breakfast, a full lunch, beverage tickets, practice balls, green fees and cart, in addition to prizes and raffles. The event is open to the public, with an early registration discount applied until June 1.

The goal of the fundraiser and scholarship award is to give back to current Xenia High School graduates in need. The seventh $4,000 scholarship will be awarded in May.

For sponsorship or to register for the event contact: Jerry Boggs – jboggs73@aol.com 239-0036; Steve Greene – sgreene3@columbus.rr.com; Diane Wuebben Ponder – diane.ponder@wright.edu; or Sheryl Haines Yeazel – shel55@ymail.com .

Road to LPGA hits River’s Bend

MAINEVILLE — The 13th stop on the 2019 “Road to the LPGA” takes the Symetra Tour to TPC River’s Bend, located at 316 Winding River Blvd. in Maineville, for the second annual Prasco Charity Championship from June 28-30. Greeting the 144-player field is a total purse of $125,000. Individuals are set to compete in a 54-hole stroke play format with a cut to the low 60 players and ties after 36 holes. The winner’s share for the event is $18,750. China’s Muni He, winner of the inaugural event in 2018, is now a member of the LPGA Tour. Action gets under way at 7:30 a.m. all three days, with play starting off the No. 1 and No. 10 tees in the first and second round. All groups will head off No. 1 tee in twosomes for the final round with a trophy presentation to follow on the No. 18 green.

Yellow Jackets hosting volleyball camps

CEDARVILLE — The Cedarville University women’s volleyball team will be hosting three camps and a tournament in July. The Elite Camp, going from July 14-16, is designed for girls entering grades 8–12. This is the highest level of individual camps for girls that are interested in playing volleyball at the next level. Girls at this camp are required to have high school varsity and/or national club team experience.

The individual camp held July 16-18 is designed for girls entering grades 7–12. This is an overall skills camp for individuals who want to improve and enhance their skills while also working on the fundamentals of the game.

Lastly, there is a team camp held July 18-20. Camp is designed for girls freshman, JV and varsity teams. The Spiketacular tournament on July 20th is for any high school level team. Camps are coached by current Cedarville University staff and their players. Rates for residential and commuter, as well as all other information for each individual camp, can be found at cedarville.edu/sportscamps. Sign up now, as prices increase June 24.

Reds offering Corral ticket package

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Reds have announced a new ticket package, “The Corral,” for Friday games at Great American Ball Park near Reds right fielder Yasiel Puig, who fans often refer to as a “Wild Horse.”

The ticket packages, which include a limited-edition T-shirt, start at $15 and are available for 11 Reds Friday night home games. Tickets can be purchased online at reds.com/Corral.

Dragons 5K run in July

DAYTON — Registration is under way for the ninth annual Dragons 5K on Saturday, July 20, starting at 8am at Fifth Third Field.

All participants in the race receive four (4) lawn tickets to a future Dragons game, Dragons 5K t-shirt, Dragons hat, NEW finisher’s medal and entry to the post-race party inside Fifth Third Field.

The registration fee is $25 in advance or $30 after July 15. Kids age 17 and under can sign up for $15. Fans can sign up to reserve their spot at www.daytondragons.com/dragons5ksignup.

Nominees for XHS Athletic Hall being taken

XENIA — The Xenia High School Athletic Hall of Fame nomination committee is now taking nominations for the 2019 Hall of Fame class. A nomination form can be obtained by going to the Xenia Community Schools official website, then to the Athletics link, and then to the Athletic Hall of Fame link. An individual, a team, a coach, and/or a community contributor can be nominated. Nominations can be for those athletes, teams, coaches, and community contributors who were associated with Xenia Central, Xenia High School, Xenia East, and/or Spring Valley. Nominations will be considered from all eras. The deadline for nominations is Aug. 3, 2019. Contact Gregg Cross at 937-372-5417 for more information.

OHSAA officials training offered

FAIRBORN — High School football officiating classes will be offered July 31 through Aug. 18 at Wright State University’s Nutter Center, located at 3640 Colonel Glenn Highway in Fairborn. The course will be taught by Rob Cowles and Billy Willis. Cost is $115. Scrimmage(s) attendance is required; dates, times and locations will be announced in class. Those interested can register online at ohsaa.myohsaa.org/register. Contact Cowles (robert.cowles63@gmail.com or 937-360-5071, preferably by text) or Willis (wmjwillisjr@gmail.com or 440-821-9695) for class times and further information.

Ellis Classic set for Aug. 16

XENIA — The sixth annual Shirley R. Ellis Memorial Golf Classic to support X*ACT, will be held Friday, Aug. 16 at WGC Golf Course, 944 Country Club Dr. in Xenia. Cost is $75 per golfer, with proceeds benefitting the Xenia Area Community Theater and the Shirley R. Ellis Memorial Theater Scholarship. Closest to the pin, longest drive and longest putt contests will occur, plus golfers have a chance to win a new car sponsored by Matt Castrucci’s Auto Mall of Dayton. Registration is at 8 a.m., shotgun start at 9. call (937) 372-0516 or contact director@XeniaACT.org for more details.

Drifting Championship coming to Kil-Kare

XENIA — The Midwest Drift Union has announced that the MDU Shootout will be held Friday and Saturday Sept. 6-7 at Kil-Kare Raceway. The 40-driver event will have a $10,000 purse with the winner taking home $5,000. Formula DRIFT professional licenses will be awarded for the 2020 and 2021 seasons, and additional prizes will be announced in the future.

For more series and event information, visit the Midwest Drift Union website at midwestdrift.com .

Send local sports news and team scores to sports@xeniagazette.com.

