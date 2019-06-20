H.S. football officiating classes offered

WEST CARROLLTON — The Dayton Area Football Officials Association (DAFOA) will be offering OHSAA officiating classes starting July 23 from 6-8:30 p.m. at West Carrollton High School.

Cost for the five-week class is $110, which includes all training books and test material, 25 hours of classroom study and film review, and participation in one supervised on-field varsity scrimmage. Classes start Tuesday, July 23 and Thursday, July 25 and will end on Thursday, Aug. 22.

During the classes, trainees will also be introduced to veteran officials and OHSAA football game assignors. Trainees will immediately become eligible to officiate junior varsity, freshman, middle school and pee wee league games. Pay ranges from $30-$70 per game.

For more information about the DAFOA high school football officiating classes, please contact instructors Jack Brooks (JBBROOKS1522@GMAIL.COM) or Daniel Palmer (PALMER.DANIEL15@GMAIL.COM), or supervisor and DAFOA president Ryan Walters (WALTERS-RYAN@SBCGLOBAL.NET).