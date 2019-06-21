Club Magic nabs regional title

XENIA — The Club Magic Volleyball Club’s U13 girls team won the Girls 13 Titanium regional title at the Ohio Valley Region Sports Imports Girls Junior Championships, held May 18 at the Greater Columbus Convention Center.

The Club Magic team, based out of Xenia and Beavercreek, went 2-1 in round-robin play, qualifying for the gold bracket. Facing the tournament’s top seed in the semifinals, Club Magic’s U13 girls beat Buckeye Volleyball Club of Columbus by the scores 25-18, 27-25.

Facing the Jackson Volleyball Club for the championship, Club Magic won 26-24, 25-18.

The team is comprised of Eva Moore and Izzy Carrington of Jamestown; Samantha Blaumeiser and Ellie Feucht of Kettering; Bradey Long, Hannah Cherry and Caylee Tincu of Beavercreek, and is coached by former Xenia High School standouts Jessica (McCann) Erbaugh and Amanda Beegle.

Members of the Club Magic U13 girls volleyball team celebrate after winning the Girls 13 Titanium regional title at the Ohio Valley Region Sports Imports Girls Junior Championships, held May 18 at the Greater Columbus Convention Center. Magic Volleyball Club directors Sarah and Mike Roush stand on either side of U13 team offensive player of the year Eva Moore, of Jamestown, after the team won the Girls 13 Titanium regional title.