Big Scouts celebrating little Scouts

XENIA — The Xenia Scouts college summer league team had their Xenia Scouts youth league counterparts from the U10 division join them for the pre-game ceremonies at a recent Great Lakes Summer Collegiate League baseball game at Grady’s Field, located on the Athletes in Action Sports Complex, in Xenia.

The U10 team recently won an area baseball tournament, and so the Scouts organization recognized them for their accomplishment.

For information about the Xenia Scouts, their youth program and an upcoming Girls 129 No Place Like Home youth tournament, please visit xeniascouts.com/youth.

The GLSCL-level Xenia Scouts return to Grady’s Field for a 7:05 p.m. game with the first-place Cincinnati Steam on Tuesday, July 9. The two teams then play a make-up game in Cincinnati on Wednesday July 10 before returning to Grady’s Field for their final meeting of the 2019 season at 7:05 p.m. Thursday, July 11.

Xenia is currently four games out of first place, with 12 games yet to play in the GLSCL season.

Xenia Scouts player Cody Kanclerz (18) hits ground balls to members of the Scouts youth 10U team prior to a recent Great Lakes Summer Collegiate League baseball game at Grady's Field in Xenia. Submitted photos. An umpire shares a laugh with a U10 Scouts ballplayer prior to a recent Great Lakes Summer Collegiate League game at Grady's Field on the Athletes In Action Sports Complex ground in Xenia. Submitted photos. Scouts players older and young spent the pre-game festivities together on Grady's Field for a recent GLSCL baseball game in Xenia. Submitted photos.