WSU hoops honored for academics

FAIRBORN — The National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) announced the seventh annual Team Academic Excellence Awards, created by the NABC Committee on Academics. These awards recognize outstanding academic achievement by a team with a cumulative grade point average (GPA) of 3.0 or better for the 2018-19 season.

For the second consecutive season, the Wright State men’s basketball team has been honored with this prestigious award.

Each participating athlete’s cumulative grade point average factors into the total for this award and the Raiders are one of only 40 Division I programs to be honored. Wright State is one of only three Horizon League schools to earn the honor.

Two Wright State players were named to the Horizon League All-Academic team in February this year: Bill Wampler and Parker Ernsthausen, who is a two-time recipient of the award.

This recognition comes after Wright State was recognized for program excellence in athletic competition for 2018-19. Wright State teams won five conference championships during 2018–19 and received the James J. McCafferty Trophy, which recognizes the Horizon League’s all-sport champion. This is the first time the university’s athletics program has won the award.

In May, the Wright State Department of Athletics was recognized for academic success when the NCAA released Academic Progress Rate (APR) numbers for all of the Wright State athletic programs. Baseball, men’s basketball, men’s cross country, men’s golf, women’s cross country, softball, women’s tennis and women’s volleyball all posted multiyear APR scores higher than national Division I average for their respective sport.