Local all-stars

MASON — Greene County was well-represented in the Great Lakes Summer Collegiate League All-Star game in Mason Tuesday.

Beavercreek native Tristan Haught, a Wright State pitcher; Fairborn native Jacob Webb, a Miami University pitcher; and Wright State pitcher Jake Schrand each threw an inning in the North’s 6-4 win.

Pitching the top of the third for the North team and representing the Grand Lake Mariners, Haught had two strikeouts. Schrand, a Cincinnati native who plays for the Cincinnati Steam, pitched the bottom of the third for the South and had one strikeout.

Webb, a member of the Hamilton Joes, pitched the bottom of the ninth for the South and struck out the side.

The Xenia Scouts had a pair of players on the South roster. Pitcher Garrett DeClue, a Western Nebraska Community College pitcher, threw one inning and struck out a pair. Hunter DeLanoy, a Wayne State University outfielder, did not play.

The Scouts return to action at Grady’s Field in Xenia for a 7:05 p.m. game against the Jazz today, the start of a three-game series. Xenia closes the season July 21-23 at the Hamilton Joes.

https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2019/07/web1_Webb.jpg https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2019/07/web1_Haught.jpg