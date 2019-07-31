Thursday Harness Racing Entries

XENIA — Entries for Thursday’s Aug. 1st second day of Greene County Fair harness racing action. Listed by post position, horse name (driver/trainer)

RACE 1: Ohio Colt Racing Assn. (OCRA) 3 year old colts, 1st division, pace

Total purse: $10,548

1. Colossal Caliber (Jeff Niswonger/William Aldrich)

2. Clock Rocker (Tony Rose/Jonathan Crowe)

3. East Beach (Scott Ferguson/Scott Ferguson)

4. Sausalito Hanover (Scott Cisco/Dustin Arledge)

5. Some Vintage Beach (Scott Cisco/Kimberly Dailey)

6. Hi Johnny (Scott Cisco/Bret Schwartz)

RACE 2: OCRA 3 year old fillies, 1st division, pace

1. Smartys Filly (Scott Cisco/David Elliott)

2. Jaystream Ladyarya (Kayne Kauffman/AJ Arlo)

3. Miracle Rock (Brendan Johnson/Bret Schwartz)

4. Hotter Than Hill (Scott Cisco/Kimberly Dailey)

5. Blue Hottie (Alex Hawk/Don Conkright)

6. Dawnna Marie (Scott Cisco/Dustin Arledge)

7. Beautiful Liz (Jeff Nisonger/Trent Stohler)

RACE 3: SIGNATURE SERIES – Steve Phillips Memorial, 1st division, pace

1. Lady’s Man (Charles Bolen/James Bolen Jr)

2. I Soar Him First (Keely Moore/Zach Tackett)

3. Ilikethemtrashy (Lucas Gillum/Art Gillum Jr)

4. E R Truevalue (Scott Cisco/Craig Bowman)

5. Mr I Am (Michael Deruntz/Tricia Shepard)

6. Too Much Sun (Jessica Smith/Randal Smith)

RACE 4: OCRA 3 year old fillies, 1st division, trot

Total purse: $9,472

1. Meadowbranch Bibi (TBA/Logan Powell)

2. Shake It Mary (Scott Cisco/Kimberly Dailey)

3. Out Of Time (Tami Hartman/William Hartman)

4. Modesty Dunn (Ryan Miller/Dan O’Mara)

RACE 5: OCRA 3 year old colts, 1st division, trot

Total purse: $10,222

1. Rockys Wedding (Roger Hughes Jr/Roger Hughes Jr)

2. Dont Front Me (Russell Swartz/Deborah Swartz)

3. Mickey Z Tam (Cameron McCown/Jim Arledge Jr)

4. B Wishled (Hugh Beatty/Hugh Beatty)

RACE 6: OCRA 3 year old colts, 2nd division, pace

Total purse: $10,548

1. Jimmy Ray Lou (TBA/Ben Davis)

2. Triple Lane Mister (Scott Ferguson/Scott Ferguson)

3. D’big Promis (Jazmin Arnold/Larry Finn)

4. Robin’s Big Boy (Roy Wilson/Kent Saunders)

5. Firstrockthenroll (Scott Cisco/Kimberly Dailey)

6. Double DJ (Thomas Verne/Thomas Verne)

RACE 7: OCRA 3 year old fillies, 2nd division, pace

Total purse: $10,598

1. My Cam Girl (TBA/Terry Groves)

2. Falla Me Falla Me (Lucas Gillum/Art Gillum Jr)

3. Woodyoucolorwithme (Ken Holliday/Jim Arledge Jr)

4. Dragonfly (Jeff Nisonger/Chris McGuire)

5. Bad Leading Lady (Scott Cisco/Bret Schwartz)

6. Parklane Cupid (Trevor Smith/Jeff Smith)

RACE 8: SIGNATURE SERIES – Steve Phillips Memorial, 2nd division, pace

1. Uppercutz (Jessica Smith or Randal Smith/Kristina Smith)

2. Good Citations (James Atwell/James Atwell)

3. Dateline Hanover (Adam Short/Adam Short)

4. Twinspeak (Jeff Nisonger/Trent Stohler)

5. Doc’s Bonanza (Tommy Dawson/Mary Dawson)

6. Turtle Gone Wild (Zach Henry/Donald Williams)

RACE 9: OCRA 3 year old fillies, 2nd division, trot

Total purse: $9,472

1. Touch of Bling (Kacey Burns/Roy Burns)

2. B Wishoria (Hugh Beatty/Hugh Beatty)

3. Rose Run Upstart (Tami Hartman/William Hartman)

4. Princess Deep (Scott Cisco/Kimberly Dailey)

Race 10: OCRA 3 year old colts, 2nd division, trot

Total purse: $10,222

1. Sv Payton Place (Jeff Nisonger/Dustin Arledge)

2. Fast Talkin’ Peter (Richelle Kelly/Jerry Roberts)

3. Forgotten Treasure (Roger Hughes Jr/Roger Hughes Jr)

4. Stratego (Hugh Beatty/Hugh Beatty)

5. Twin B Peter (Jeff Nisonger/Trent Stohler)

Race 11: SIGNATURE SERIES – Steve Phillips Memorial, 3rd division, pace

1. Catscratchfever (Zach Henry/Donald Williams)

2. David’s Dream (Michael Deruntz/Tricia Shepard)

3. Rocky Ground (Randal Smith/Randal Smith)

4. Doc’s Zippy (Trevor Smith/Thomas Horner Jr)

5. Bettorseeitmyway (Tommy Dawson/Mary Dawson)

Race 12: CHIP NOBLE MEMORIAL, 4 year olds & up, pace

Purse: $10,200

1. Fox Valley Rebel (Ryan Holton/Deborah Swartz)

2. Armabluechipboy N (TBA/Zach Tackett)

3. Some Heart Throb (Michael Deruntz/Tricia Shepard)

4. Full On Rocknroll (Adam Short/Adam Short)

5. Shagnwiththedragon (TBA/Dan Noble)

6. Velocity U Betcha (Zach Henry/Zach Henry)

Post time 6:30 p.m. Information provided by the United States Trotting Association.

