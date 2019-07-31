Thursday Harness Racing Entries

XENIA — Entries for Thursday’s Aug. 1st second day of Greene County Fair harness racing action. Listed by post position, horse name (driver/trainer)
RACE 1: Ohio Colt Racing Assn. (OCRA) 3 year old colts, 1st division, pace
Total purse: $10,548
1. Colossal Caliber (Jeff Niswonger/William Aldrich)
2. Clock Rocker (Tony Rose/Jonathan Crowe)
3. East Beach (Scott Ferguson/Scott Ferguson)
4. Sausalito Hanover (Scott Cisco/Dustin Arledge)
5. Some Vintage Beach (Scott Cisco/Kimberly Dailey)
6. Hi Johnny (Scott Cisco/Bret Schwartz)
RACE 2: OCRA 3 year old fillies, 1st division, pace
1. Smartys Filly (Scott Cisco/David Elliott)
2. Jaystream Ladyarya (Kayne Kauffman/AJ Arlo)
3. Miracle Rock (Brendan Johnson/Bret Schwartz)
4. Hotter Than Hill (Scott Cisco/Kimberly Dailey)
5. Blue Hottie (Alex Hawk/Don Conkright)
6. Dawnna Marie (Scott Cisco/Dustin Arledge)
7. Beautiful Liz (Jeff Nisonger/Trent Stohler)
RACE 3: SIGNATURE SERIES – Steve Phillips Memorial, 1st division, pace
1. Lady’s Man (Charles Bolen/James Bolen Jr)
2. I Soar Him First (Keely Moore/Zach Tackett)
3. Ilikethemtrashy (Lucas Gillum/Art Gillum Jr)
4. E R Truevalue (Scott Cisco/Craig Bowman)
5. Mr I Am (Michael Deruntz/Tricia Shepard)
6. Too Much Sun (Jessica Smith/Randal Smith)
RACE 4: OCRA 3 year old fillies, 1st division, trot
Total purse: $9,472
1. Meadowbranch Bibi (TBA/Logan Powell)
2. Shake It Mary (Scott Cisco/Kimberly Dailey)
3. Out Of Time (Tami Hartman/William Hartman)
4. Modesty Dunn (Ryan Miller/Dan O’Mara)
RACE 5: OCRA 3 year old colts, 1st division, trot
Total purse: $10,222
1. Rockys Wedding (Roger Hughes Jr/Roger Hughes Jr)
2. Dont Front Me (Russell Swartz/Deborah Swartz)
3. Mickey Z Tam (Cameron McCown/Jim Arledge Jr)
4. B Wishled (Hugh Beatty/Hugh Beatty)
RACE 6: OCRA 3 year old colts, 2nd division, pace
Total purse: $10,548
1. Jimmy Ray Lou (TBA/Ben Davis)
2. Triple Lane Mister (Scott Ferguson/Scott Ferguson)
3. D’big Promis (Jazmin Arnold/Larry Finn)
4. Robin’s Big Boy (Roy Wilson/Kent Saunders)
5. Firstrockthenroll (Scott Cisco/Kimberly Dailey)
6. Double DJ (Thomas Verne/Thomas Verne)
RACE 7: OCRA 3 year old fillies, 2nd division, pace
Total purse: $10,598
1. My Cam Girl (TBA/Terry Groves)
2. Falla Me Falla Me (Lucas Gillum/Art Gillum Jr)
3. Woodyoucolorwithme (Ken Holliday/Jim Arledge Jr)
4. Dragonfly (Jeff Nisonger/Chris McGuire)
5. Bad Leading Lady (Scott Cisco/Bret Schwartz)
6. Parklane Cupid (Trevor Smith/Jeff Smith)
RACE 8: SIGNATURE SERIES – Steve Phillips Memorial, 2nd division, pace
1. Uppercutz (Jessica Smith or Randal Smith/Kristina Smith)
2. Good Citations (James Atwell/James Atwell)
3. Dateline Hanover (Adam Short/Adam Short)
4. Twinspeak (Jeff Nisonger/Trent Stohler)
5. Doc’s Bonanza (Tommy Dawson/Mary Dawson)
6. Turtle Gone Wild (Zach Henry/Donald Williams)
RACE 9: OCRA 3 year old fillies, 2nd division, trot
Total purse: $9,472
1. Touch of Bling (Kacey Burns/Roy Burns)
2. B Wishoria (Hugh Beatty/Hugh Beatty)
3. Rose Run Upstart (Tami Hartman/William Hartman)
4. Princess Deep (Scott Cisco/Kimberly Dailey)
Race 10: OCRA 3 year old colts, 2nd division, trot
Total purse: $10,222
1. Sv Payton Place (Jeff Nisonger/Dustin Arledge)
2. Fast Talkin’ Peter (Richelle Kelly/Jerry Roberts)
3. Forgotten Treasure (Roger Hughes Jr/Roger Hughes Jr)
4. Stratego (Hugh Beatty/Hugh Beatty)
5. Twin B Peter (Jeff Nisonger/Trent Stohler)
Race 11: SIGNATURE SERIES – Steve Phillips Memorial, 3rd division, pace
1. Catscratchfever (Zach Henry/Donald Williams)
2. David’s Dream (Michael Deruntz/Tricia Shepard)
3. Rocky Ground (Randal Smith/Randal Smith)
4. Doc’s Zippy (Trevor Smith/Thomas Horner Jr)
5. Bettorseeitmyway (Tommy Dawson/Mary Dawson)
Race 12: CHIP NOBLE MEMORIAL, 4 year olds & up, pace
Purse: $10,200
1. Fox Valley Rebel (Ryan Holton/Deborah Swartz)
2. Armabluechipboy N (TBA/Zach Tackett)
3. Some Heart Throb (Michael Deruntz/Tricia Shepard)
4. Full On Rocknroll (Adam Short/Adam Short)
5. Shagnwiththedragon (TBA/Dan Noble)
6. Velocity U Betcha (Zach Henry/Zach Henry)
Post time 6:30 p.m. Information provided by the United States Trotting Association.