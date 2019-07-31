Sports Digest

Gathering of the Geezers returns to Kil-Kare

XENIA — The annual Gathering of the Geezers nostalgia drag racing event is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 17 at Kil-Kare Dragway, located at 1166 Dayton Xenia Road in Xenia Township. Longtime racer and engine builder Dave Middleton will serve as the event’s Grand Marshal, with Dave Thomas to be named Geezer of the Year. The event will include a car show, racing and the introduction of the 2019 Hall of Fame inductees. Admission is $15. Go to kilkare.com for more details.

Greeneview seeks volleyball coach

JAMESTOWN — Greeneview Schools is looking for an eighth-grade girls volleyball coach for the Fall 2019 season. Please email Greeneview Athletic Director Mark Rinehart at: mark.rinehart@greeneview.org, if interested. Applications will be accepted until the position is filled.

OHSAA Fall practices begin Thursday

COLUMBUS — Preseason practices officially begin this Thursday, August 1, for Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) member schools for the fall sports of football, girls and boys golf, girls tennis, girls volleyball, boys and girls soccer, boys and girls cross country and girls field hockey.

Skyhawk golfers wanted

FAIRBORN — Have you ever thought about trying the sport of Golf? Fairborn High School has both male and female golf teams-and is looking to improve numbers on both teams. This is a fun sport and will teach skills for a lifetime! If interested, please contact the Fairborn High School athletic office at 937-878-6305. You can also email Coach Newell at Mnewell31@hotmail.com.

SW Track Club holding practices

YELLOW SPRINGS — The 2019 Southwest Ohio Track Club Summer Track & Field program is now conducting practice sessions on the Yellow Springs HS Track. This program is open to elementary, middle school, high school, post collegiate and masters athletes who are looking for a place to practice and compete in track and field. If interested, please contact Club President Peter Dierauer (937-356-8738 or president@swohiotc.org) or Coach Ken Rengering (937-241-9153 or coachken@swohiotc.org).

Nominees for XHS Athletic Hall being taken

XENIA — The Xenia High School Athletic Hall of Fame nomination committee is now taking nominations for the 2019 Hall of Fame class. A nomination form can be obtained by going to the Xenia Community Schools official website, then to the Athletics link, and then to the Athletic Hall of Fame link. An individual, a team, a coach, and/or a community contributor can be nominated. Nominations can be for those athletes, teams, coaches, and community contributors who were associated with Xenia Central, Xenia High School, Xenia East, and/or Spring Valley. Nominations will be considered from all eras. The deadline for nominations is Aug. 3, 2019. Contact Gregg Cross at 937-372-5417 for more information.

YRC of Xenia hosting Bob Evans Tournaments

XENIA — The Youth Recreation Club of Xenia is hosting the Bob Evans Invitational youth baseball tournament for 8U-14U teams, Aug. 2-4 at the Bob Evans Fields, located at 640 Birch Road in Xenia. Entry fee is $300 per team. Contact xeniayrc19@gmail.com for more tournament information.

OHSAA officials training offered

FAIRBORN — High School football officiating classes will be offered July 31 through Aug. 18 at Wright State University’s Nutter Center, located at 3640 Colonel Glenn Highway in Fairborn. The course will be taught by Rob Cowles and Billy Willis. Cost is $115. Scrimmage(s) attendance is required; dates, times and locations will be announced in class. Those interested can register online at ohsaa.myohsaa.org/register. Contact Cowles (robert.cowles63@gmail.com or 937-360-5071, preferably by text) or Willis (wmjwillisjr@gmail.com or 440-821-9695) for class times and further information.

Ellis Golf Classic set for Aug. 16

XENIA — The sixth annual Shirley R. Ellis Memorial Golf Classic to support X*ACT, will be held Friday, Aug. 16 at WGC Golf Course, 944 Country Club Dr. in Xenia. Cost is $75 per golfer, with proceeds benefiting the Xenia Area Community Theater and the Shirley R. Ellis Memorial Theater Scholarship. Closest to the pin, longest drive and longest putt contests will occur, plus golfers have a chance to win a new car sponsored by Matt Castrucci’s Auto Mall of Dayton. Registration is at 8 a.m., shotgun start at 9. call (937) 372-0516 or contact director@XeniaACT.org for more details.

CSU football fan appreciation day Aug. 24

WILBERFORCE — The Central State University football team will host a Fan Appreciation Day starting at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24 at McPherson Memorial Stadium on the CSU campus. Admission is free. Gates upon at 12:30 p.m.

The 2019 team will play an intra-squad scrimmage, and all fans in attendance will receive a football schedule poster. The Invincible Marching Marauders band will also perform.

For details and opponent breakdowns for the upcoming football season, visit maraudersports.com.

Marauders hosting volleyball tryouts

WILBERFORCE — The Central State University women’s volleyball program will host a series of tryouts, starting at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21 in the Beacom/Lewis Gymnasium on the CSU campus. Student athletes should come prepared to workout, wearing appropriate volleyball attire.

All attendees must fill out and submit the “Walk-On Tryout” packet to the CSU Athletic Training Office by 5 pm on August 16. The packet can be accessed online at – https://maraudersports.com/documents. For questions regarding medical paperwork, please contact Athletic Trainer Dalyann Barnett by e-mail (dbarnett@centralstate.edu) or phone (937-376-6130).

All interested individuals are also encouraged to fill out the online recruiting form also at maraudersports.com. The coaching staff requests that all individuals who fill out the forms provided as much detail as possible.

Learn-To-Row Classes in August

MORAINE — The Dayton Boat Club masters (adult) rowing program will host its late-summer learn-to-row class Friday through Sunday, Aug. 23-25, at the club’s boathouse, 3201 E. River Road, Moraine.

The three-session on-water class, open to men and women 21 and older, covers terminology, safety, stroke technique, equipment use and care, and sweep rowing in an eight-oared racing shell.

Sessions are 6-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23; 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24; and 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25. The course is $100 per person, which is deducted from a rower’s seasonal dues if he or she joins the novice team following the course. Each participant should wear comfortable, but not loose-fitting, exercise clothes and bring a water bottle, a pair of socks and a small towel. For information or to register, see http://www.daytonboatclub.org/adult-learn-to-row.html .

Drifting Championship coming to Kil-Kare

XENIA — The Midwest Drift Union has announced that the MDU Shootout will be held Friday and Saturday Sept. 6-7 at Kil-Kare Raceway. The 40-driver event will have a $10,000 purse with the winner taking home $5,000. Formula DRIFT professional licenses will be awarded for the 2020 and 2021 seasons, and additional prizes will be announced in the future.

For more series and event information, visit the Midwest Drift Union website at midwestdrift.com .

Send local sports news and team scores to sports@xeniagazette.com.

