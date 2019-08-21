Sports Digest

Bucs hosting Friday Night Futbol

XENIA — Xenia High School will host Greeneview High for a pair of varsity soccer matches on Friday, Aug. 23 at Doug Adams Stadium. The schools’ girls varsity teams will kick things off with a 5:30 p.m. match. The boys varsity teams will then take to the pitch at 7:15 p.m.

Golden Eagles defeat Franklin

FRANKLIN — Gabe Hine earned medalist honors with a 4-over 39 at Franklin Golf Course as Bellbrook claimed a 162-183 boys varsity golf win Aug. 20 over host Franklin. Bellbrook golfers finished in the top four with Hine leading the way, followed by Zach Crampton (40), Kane Ely (41) and Ryan Wehner (42).

Bellbrook is 5-1 overall this season, and now 1-1 in Southwestern Buckeye League play. They will travel to take on SWBL foe Valley View next, on Thursday, Aug. 22 for a 5 p.m. match at Sugar Valley Golf Course.

Rams varsity wins over SCC

JAMESTOWN — Host Greeneview claimed a 16-25, 25-23, 21-25, 25-16, 15-11 win over Ohio Heritage Conference rival Springfield Catholic Central on Aug. 20. Madyson Brittingham led the Rams (1-0, 1-0 OHC) with 13 kills and 16 digs. Amanda Mickle added six kills to go with nine digs, Sarah Trisel recorded four service aces and Elizabeth Reichley had nine digs.

In junior varsity action, SCC claimed a three-set win, 26-24, 17-25, 25-14. Greeneview is at South Charleston Southeastern for a match next on Thursday, Aug. 22.

Sportswriters wanted

GREENE COUNTY — The Aim Media Midwest newspapers of Greene County — the Xenia Daily Gazette, Fairborn Daily Herald, and the Beavercreek News-Current — are looking for writers interested in covering sports events this fall season.

While experience is appreciated, it’s not necessary. Our staff, particularly sports editor John Bombatch, will assist you in developing your writing abilities, while learning how to consistently meet a 10 p.m. deadline.

Photography skills are encouraged, but also not necessary.

The Greene County News covers nine high schools in and around the Greene County border, plus four area colleges. With that in mind, reliable transportation is a must. And with that in mind, a valid driver’s license is a must as well.

You will have the opportunity to cover athletic events, interview players and coaches, shoot photos and write stories that will run in our daily and weekly publications. Your byline and photo credit will be included in the story.

To learn more about this sportswriting opportunity, please send an email to Sports Editor John Bombatch at: jbombatch@aimmediamidwest.com.

CSU football fan appreciation day Aug. 24

WILBERFORCE — The Central State University football team will host a Fan Appreciation Day starting at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24 at McPherson Memorial Stadium on the CSU campus. Admission is free. Gates upon at 12:30 p.m.

The 2019 team will play an intra-squad scrimmage, and all fans in attendance will receive a football schedule poster. The Invincible Marching Marauders band will also perform.

For details and opponent breakdowns for the upcoming football season, visit maraudersports.com.

Marauders hosting volleyball tryouts

WILBERFORCE — The Central State University women’s volleyball program will host a series of tryouts, starting at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21 in the Beacom/Lewis Gymnasium on the CSU campus. Student athletes should come prepared to workout, wearing appropriate volleyball attire.

All attendees must fill out and submit the “Walk-On Tryout” packet to the CSU Athletic Training Office by 5 pm on August 16. The packet can be accessed online at – https://maraudersports.com/documents. For questions regarding medical paperwork, please contact Athletic Trainer Dalyann Barnett by e-mail (dbarnett@centralstate.edu) or phone (937-376-6130).

All interested individuals are also encouraged to fill out the online recruiting form also at maraudersports.com. The coaching staff requests that all individuals who fill out the forms provided as much detail as possible.

Learn-To-Row Classes in August

MORAINE — The Dayton Boat Club masters (adult) rowing program will host its late-summer learn-to-row class Friday through Sunday, Aug. 23-25, at the club’s boathouse, 3201 E. River Road, Moraine.

The three-session on-water class, open to men and women 21 and older, covers terminology, safety, stroke technique, equipment use and care, and sweep rowing in an eight-oared racing shell.

Sessions are 6-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23; 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24; and 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25. The course is $100 per person, which is deducted from a rower’s seasonal dues if he or she joins the novice team following the course. Each participant should wear comfortable, but not loose-fitting, exercise clothes and bring a water bottle, a pair of socks and a small towel. For information or to register, see http://www.daytonboatclub.org/adult-learn-to-row.html .

Drifting Championship coming to Kil-Kare

XENIA — The Midwest Drift Union has announced that the MDU Shootout will be held Friday and Saturday Sept. 6-7 at Kil-Kare Raceway. The 40-driver event will have a $10,000 purse with the winner taking home $5,000. Formula DRIFT professional licenses will be awarded for the 2020 and 2021 seasons, and additional prizes will be announced in the future.

For more series and event information, visit the Midwest Drift Union website at midwestdrift.com .

CSU announces 2019 Hall of Fame class

WILBERFORCE — The Central State Department of Intercollegiate Athletics has announced the 2019 inductees for the CSU Athletic Hall of Fame. Five individuals and two teams make up this year’s class which includes:

• Jeff Franklin (Football, Defensive Back – Class of 2009)

• Charles Hope (Football, Offensive Lineman – Class of 1992)

• Arthur Hunter (Football, Defensive Back – Class of 1993)

• Josh Ruga (Cross Country – Class of 1961)

• Audrea Sterling (Track & Field – Class of 1994)

• 1994 Women’s Track & Field Team (NAIA Outdoor National Champions)

• 1994 Men’s Track & Field Team (NAIA Indoor National Champions)

The 2019 Hall of Fame Luncheon will be held 1 p.m. at the Country Club of the North on Friday, Oct. 11. All those planning to attend must RSVP prior to the event and purchase their ticket(s) on or before Friday, Oct. 4.

Xenia will host Greeneview in a pair of high school soccer matches on Friday, Aug. 23 at Doug Adams Stadium. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2019/08/web1_FutbolFoto_PS.jpg Xenia will host Greeneview in a pair of high school soccer matches on Friday, Aug. 23 at Doug Adams Stadium.

Send local sports news and team scores to sports@xeniagazette.com.

Send local sports news and team scores to sports@xeniagazette.com.