Several league tennis champs crowned

FAIRBORN — Several division champions were crowned in 2019 Fairborn Parks & Rec Tennis League action.

At A Singles, former Wright State player, Aaron Madaris, won in a comeback win in three sets, winning over Varun Luthra last year’s runner-up, 3-6, 6-2, 6-3.

The Novice Division was very close all summer and the playoffs were close matches. The two finalists upset some higher seeded players to reach the championships. Both finalists were from Fairborn as Mark Long won the singles in three sets. The title match went back and forth with close games, but Long won out in the end over Pramae Glinton 6-3, 2-6, 6-2 to become the Novice champ.

Some of the characters in the Division A doubles final may sound familier. That’s because A Singles finalists Madaris and Luthra were also in the doubles final.

This time, the team of Luthra and Andrew Kiger won out over Madaris and Eli Coulton in two close sets 7-5, 6-4.

In Division B singles there is still a semifinal match to be played. Sam Steck, a young member of Fairborn’s tennis team who went undefeated during the summer season is playing Jon Webb of Beavercreek. The winner playing Steck’s Father, Josh, in the finals.

The team of James White/Wes Biles won the B League doubles for the second year in a row, this time over the team of Jennifer Beard/Jenny Klump who are former champs, in a close three setter 6-7 (3-7), 6-3, 6-2.

Former Wright State University player Aaron Madaris won the Fairborn A Singles title. In the Fairborn Novice singles final, Fairborn's Mark Long (right) needed three sets to defeat Fairborn's Pramae Glinton for the title. The pair of Andrew Kiger and Varun Luthra (left) defeated Eli Coulton and Aaron Madaris for Fairborn's A Doubles crown. Varun Lathra was second in the Fairborn Class A singles title match. The tandem of Wes Biles and James White (right) rallied to win their second straight Fairborn B Doubles title over former champs Jennifer Beard and Jenny Klump.

B Singles still up for grabs

Information provided by Fairborn Tennis League director Terry Miller.

