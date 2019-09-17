Beavercreek earns shutout over Wayne

BEAVERCREEK — If you’ve ever heard the old saying “speed kills,” you have an accurate description of Tuesday’s Sept. 17 boys’ soccer game at Beavercreek High School. The Beavers faced off against their guests from Wayne High School, scoring several times early in the match. The Beavers ran the ball around Wayne for most of the second half, ending the game with a 5-0 win.

The Beavercreek starters showed off their speed early in the match, with Freddie Henson, Asad Patel, and Pearson Davis scoring four goals between them in the first 15 minutes of the game. At 24 minutes remaining, Beavercreek coach John Guiliano cleared his bench, the entire second string taking the field for the remainder of the half. With 19 minutes remaining, senior Conner Utt drove uncontested straight down the middle for a fifth Beavercreek goal.

Beavercreek was able to hold onto its lead for the second half, stringing together long sequences of precise passes. The Beavers were adept at trapping the ball and retaining possession, and the defense stifled every Warriors offensive. Beavercreek’s shutout victory sets their record at 7-1-3, 4-0-0 in the Greater Western Ohio Conference’s American division, going into next Tuesday’s Sept. 24 game at Springboro High School.

Wayne falls to 2-5-0 overall, 1-3-0 in the GWOC American division. The Warriors next play on Thursday, Sept. 19 at Tipp City Tippecanoe.

Beavercreek’s Asad Patel scores a goal in Tuesday night’s 5-0 Beavers win over Greater Western Ohio Conference foe Wayne, on Frank Zink Field in Beavercreek. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2019/09/web1_patelgoal_PS.jpg Beavercreek’s Asad Patel scores a goal in Tuesday night’s 5-0 Beavers win over Greater Western Ohio Conference foe Wayne, on Frank Zink Field in Beavercreek. Jeffrey Bishop | Greene County News A pair of Wayne defenders converge on the ball, during first-half play Sept. 17 at Frank Zink Field in Beavercreek. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2019/09/web1_Creekscrum_PS.jpg A pair of Wayne defenders converge on the ball, during first-half play Sept. 17 at Frank Zink Field in Beavercreek. Jeffrey Bishop | Greene County News

By London Bishop For Greene County News

London Bishop is a freelance sportswriter for Greene County News.

