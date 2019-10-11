Warriors run past Beavers

BEAVERCREEK — The host Beavercreek Beavers were unable to contain the Wayne Warriors of Huber Heights, during Friday’s soggy football game at Frank Zink Field.

Wayne showed up with an iron-clad offensive line, allowing quarterback Cam Fancher and his running backs as much space as they needed to exploit the Beavercreek defense. The passing game was also effective in complementing the Warriors’ running attack. The Beavers defense was unable to adapt, and ended the rainy night with a 63-20 loss.

Unofficially, Wayne scored touchdowns on every possession, tallying nine touchdowns in total.

Wayne running backs regularly picked up over 50 yards on each push. Beavercreek ran a 3-4 defense for most of the game, which couldn’t shed blocks consistently and force the Wayne runners back inside. Once in the secondary, the Warriors running backs’ speed outclassed the Beavercreek secondary defenders.

Of Beavercreek’s three touchdowns, two were scored by Elijah Howard and one by Chandler Patrick. The Beavers relied heavily on their running game, though the third and final touchdown came on a pass. Quarterback Nick Brown connected with Patrick just inside the right pylon in the fourth quarter. Beavercreek’s offense struggled for the majority of the game, however, losing two fumbles and one interception to the Warriors.

Beavercreek’s record stands currently at 2-6, 0-4 in the Greater Western Ohio Conference’s American division. The Beavers will play at Trotwood-Madison (6-1, 3-0 GWOC National) next week. Wayne’s record stands at 2-5 overall, 2-1 in the GWOC National) and the Warriors will play at Fairmont (2-5, 1-1 GWOC National after defeating Centerville) next week.

Beavercreek’s Devin Garnes runs for a big gain, as J.W. Rucker of Wayne closes in, Oct. 11 at Frank Zink Field in Beavercreek. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2019/10/web1_CreekRB.jpg Beavercreek’s Devin Garnes runs for a big gain, as J.W. Rucker of Wayne closes in, Oct. 11 at Frank Zink Field in Beavercreek. Jeffrey Bishop | Greene County News

By London Bishop For Greene County News

London Bishop is a freelance sportswriter for Greene County News.

London Bishop is a freelance sportswriter for Greene County News.