Fairborn falls in tourney opener

CENTERVILLE —The Fairborn Skyhawks girls varsity volleyball team gave it their best effort, but came up short, in a 19-25, 11-25, 25-23, 16-25 loss to Kettering Fairmont, Oct. 14, in the opening round of the Division I sectional volleyball tournament, at Centerville High School.

Trailing two sets to one, No. 13 seed Fairborn led the fourth set 14-13 before 10th-seeded Fairmont closed out the match with a 12-2 run. A service ace by Fairmont’s Maddie Reents gave the Firebirds the lead for good at 15-14.

Fairborn improved upon its overall season record of a season ago. The Skyhawks finished at 9-13 in 2018. The first round loss to Fairmont left Fairborn at 11-11 this season.

Despite the loss, first year Skyhawks coach Beatriz Estrada encouraged the Fairborn players to strive for an even better season next time they took the court.\

“We played really well, we picked each other up and we played through adversity, just like we’ve always been practicing,” Estrada said. “I’m very proud of the girls and how far they came, and how they pushed themselves as a group. I wouldn’t wish it any other way. I wish that we did win. Of course, everybody wants to win, but I was really proud on how we ended. I think we played pretty hard.

“We’re just going to keep practicing hard to get ready for next year.”

Fairborn graduates four seniors from this year’s team. Estrada said Sydney Haas, Ella Whalen, Sara Peterangelo and Kenzi Culbertson will each be missed.

“I wish them all the best of luck. I hope they’ll come back and share their new adventures with us. I really enjoyed coaching them, as my first time coaching high school,” she said.

“I would like to recognize Samantha Hart and LeeAnn Williams. I believe they are my strongest players. I’m excited to continue working with them next year, and hope to come even harder with the fight. … Keep building it up!”

Beavercreek advances with win over Bellbrook

In Monday’s early match, the No. 8 seeded Beavercreek Beavers swept No. 7 seed Bellbrook out of the tournament with a 25-20, 25-16, 25-12 win. The game was originally scheduled to be played at 8 p.m., but had inexplicably been switched with the early West Carrollton-Wayne contest and was played at 5 p.m.

Beavercreek (13-10) will now take on Fairmont (7-15) in the second round, a scheduled 7:30 p.m. sectional semifinal match on Wednesday, Oct. 16 at Centerville High.

Bellbrook’s season ends with a 15-8 record.

Fairborn’s Hani Sampson digs out a shot during Monday night’s Division I sectional tournament first round game in Centerville. The 13th seeded Skyhawks lost in four sets t0 No. 10 seed Fairmont. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2019/10/web1_HaniSampson_PS.jpg Fairborn’s Hani Sampson digs out a shot during Monday night’s Division I sectional tournament first round game in Centerville. The 13th seeded Skyhawks lost in four sets t0 No. 10 seed Fairmont. John Bombatch | Greene County News Skyhawks junior Samantha Hart hits an overhead serve during the fourth set, Monday, Oct. 14 against Kettering Fairmont, at Centerville High School. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2019/10/web1_SamanthaHart_PS.jpg Skyhawks junior Samantha Hart hits an overhead serve during the fourth set, Monday, Oct. 14 against Kettering Fairmont, at Centerville High School. John Bombatch | Greene County News Fairborn head coach Beatriz Estrada (center) talks to her team during a timeout, Monday, Oct. 14 at Centerville High School. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2019/10/web1_SkyhawksTeam_PS.jpg Fairborn head coach Beatriz Estrada (center) talks to her team during a timeout, Monday, Oct. 14 at Centerville High School. John Bombatch | Greene County News

Skyhawks battle in four-set loss to Fairmont

By John Bombatch jbombatch@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact John Bombatch at 937-372-4444, Ext. 2123.

Contact John Bombatch at 937-372-4444, Ext. 2123.