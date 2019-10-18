Greeneview grabs shutout win

JAMESTOWN — Eight different Greeneview Rams players scored on eight different touchdowns in a 55-0 win over Springfield Catholic Central, Oct. 18 at Don Nock Field.

Greeneview scored on its first two offensive plays.

On the first one, Rams quarterback Logan Sandlin tossed a lateral pass to his left to fellow freshman Carter Williams, who lofted a 63-yard touchdown pass to Luke Knoerr for the score.

Other players to score were: Sandlin, on a 16-yard run; William Reichley on a 55-yard punt return; Kristopher Phillips, on a 24-yard pass from Sandlin; Aidan Wayne (15-yard run); Jarrod Mays on a 50-yard pass from backup QB Caleb Allen; Teagan Hendricks (26-yard run); and Rylan Hurst, scoring the only second-half TD on a one-yard run.

Placekicker Hunter Anderson might be sore today, as the the junior connected on seven of his eight extra point tries.

And while Greeneview’s offense and special teams were busy scoring, the Rams defense was playing just as tough. The defense limited SCC to minus-13 total yards in offense in the first half. Unofficially, the Irish finished with 18 yards in total offense.

Kudos goes to the Irish players and their supportive fans in the second half.

When things looked bleak, Irish freshman quarterback Tyler Young connected on a pass to SCC teammate Aiden Thomas for the team’s first first down of the contest with 4:55 left to play. The Irish fans gave a loud cheer in support.

Greeneview evens its record at 4-4 overall, and the Rams are now 2-1 in the Ohio Heritage Conference. The Rams will host London Madison Plains on Friday, Oct. 25 at Don Nock Field.

Catholic Central is now 0-8 overall, 0-3 OHC. The Irish will host Cedarville next week at 7 p.m., Oct. 25 at Hallinean Field.

Both teams agreed to play 10-minute quarters in the second half. The Ohio High School Athletic Association sets a running clock for games with more than 30 points or more, and so the abbreviated quarters were only stopped by times out, scores and changes of possession.

There was a scary moment in the first half with 2:01 left on the clock. A SCC player went down with an injury, and had to be carted from the field. The player could not be identified on the field, because medical personnel had removed his helmet, jersey and shoulder pads while they were examining him on the field.

Despite the running clock, the game still lasted until after 9 p.m. And so we were unable to get the identity of the Irish player.

Score By Quarters

Catholic Central 0 0 0 0 — 0

Greeneview 20 28 0 7 — 55

Scoring Plays

G — Luke Knoerr 63 pass from Carter Williams (kick wide left)

G — Logan Sandlin 16 run (Hunter Anderson kick)

G — William Reichley 55 punt return (Anderson kick)

G — Kristopher Phillips 24 pass from Sandlin (Anderson kick)

G — Aidan Swayne 15 run (Anderson kick)

G — Jarrod Mays 50 pass from Caleb Allen (Anderson kick)

G — Teagan Hendricks 26 run (Anderson kick)

G — Rylan Hurst 1 run (Anderson kick)

Greeneview freshman Teagan Hendricks (17) runs 26 yards for a touchdown, Friday Oct. 18 in a 55-0 win over Springfield Catholic Central, at Don Nock Field in Jamestown. Barb Slone | Greene County News Freshman Logan Sandlin (5) runs for a short gain during the first half of Friday's Ohio Heritage Conference game at Don Nock Field in Jamestown. Barb Slone | Greene County News

Rams roll over Catholic Central

By John Bombatch jbombatch@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact John Bombatch at 937-372-4444, Ext. 2123.

