Central State loses to Tuskegee

TUSKEGEE, Ala. — Tuskegee used a pair of big plays and stingy defense to beat Central State University, 21-10, Saturday.

While scoring on a 49-yard run in the first quarter and a 35-yard punt return in the third quarter, Tuskegee held the Marauders to zero offensive yards in the fourth quarter to seize victory.

With the win, TU improves to 3-4 overall and a 3-1 in the SIAC, while CSU drops to 2-5, 1-2 in conference play.

On a rainy day with a saturated playing surface, Tuskegee struck first with the long run run from Taurean Taylor. On the first possession of the second quarter, CSU responded with one-yard touchdown run by Derell Williams to tie the game at 7-7. Williams played quarterback due to injury.

TU fumbled the ball away on its opening drive of the second half and after a recovery by CSU’s Kwantay Stanley at the TU 23-yard line, the Marauders settled for a 38-yard field goal by Joshua Nunes to take a 10-7 lead.

TU reclaimed momentum when Ladarell Pettway gave the Golden Tigers the lead back after returning a punt 35 yards for a score late in the third. TU added to its lead as Peyton Ramzy caught a 13-yard TD pass from Steven Hodges

CSU running back Terraris Saffold, the leading rusher in the SIAC, was held to a season-low 32 yards.

The Marauders will continue conference play on Saturday when they host Miles at 1 p.m.