‘Creek dominates Xenia

BEAVERCREEK — Beavercreek smashed through their first tournament game against the Xenia Buccaneers on Saturday, Oct 19. The Beavers’ last home game of the year saw them score a whopping 9-0 victory against the Bucs, securing their chance to move onto the next phase of their tournament.

Junior Kellan Minch scored a hat trick over the course of the game, junior Gibson Ernst netted himself two goals, and Jack Towers, Gavyn Coots, Jared Chambers, and Mitchell Cosler each scored one goal apiece.

Defenders Jack Towers, Liam Vaughn, Andrew Ackerson, and their compatriots controlled the field, disallowing any Xenia penetrations into the offensive zone. The Beavers have a strong start to their tournament season, and are expected to go far in tournament play.

Beavercreek’s Colin Campbell and Xenia’s Elliot Stratton battle for possession. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2019/10/web1_DSC_0141-.jpg Beavercreek’s Colin Campbell and Xenia’s Elliot Stratton battle for possession. Photo by London Bishop Xenia’s Mouhamadou Seck defends against Beavercreek’s Asad Patel. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2019/10/web1_DSC_0167-.jpg Xenia’s Mouhamadou Seck defends against Beavercreek’s Asad Patel. Photo by London Bishop Xenia’s Madix O’Bryant kicks the ball away from Beavercreek’s Gavyn Coots. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2019/10/web1_DSC_0215-.jpg Xenia’s Madix O’Bryant kicks the ball away from Beavercreek’s Gavyn Coots. Photo by London Bishop

By London Bishop For Greene County News

London Bishop is a free-lance writer for Greene County News.

