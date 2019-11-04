Marauders fall on the road

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Central State University Marauders football team lost to the Dragons of Lane College, 36-10, on Saturday Nov. 2 at Smith Field.

Lane out-gained Central State by 267 yards (446-179) on its way to improving to 3-6 overall and 1-4 in Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference play.

With the loss, CSU falls to 3-6 on the season with a 2-3 mark in the conference. The Marauders were knocked out of contention for the SIAC West title as well.

The host Dragons led 9-0, recording a safety against CSU quarterback Derell Williams, then marching to a 91-yard touchdown drive with 8:47 left in the first half.

Marauders freshman placekicker Joshua Nunes put CSU on the scoreboard with 1:42 left in the first half, with a 25-yard field goal to make it 9-3 Lane. The Dragons used that final minute to score again, this time on an 12-yard TD pass, to make it 15-3 at halftime.

Lane outscored Central State 21-7 in the second half. The Marauders’ lone score came on a 23-yard pass from Williams to Dalane Brown II. A Nunes extra point, and CSU trailed 29-10.

Brown leads the CSU team with five touchdown pass receptions this season.

Lane closed out the scoring with a late fourth-quarter TD to make the final score 36-10.

Terraris Saffold gained 92 yards on 18 carries for CSU. Marauders linebacker Kailen Abrams led everybody in tackles with 12.

Central State will close out the 2019 season at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9 when the team will host SIAC rival Kentucky State at McPherson Stadium. The team will recognize its 15 seniors in a special ceremony at 12:30 p.m.