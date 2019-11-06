Xenia announces HOF class

XENIA — The Xenia High School Athletic Hall of Fame Committee recently announced its 2019 induction class which includes 10 former student athletes and two stellar athletic teams.

Spanning 64 years of athletic prowess, the inductee class includes Robert Siwo, Shannon Hamilton, Shawn Bottorff, Earl Knight, Neal Muterspaw, Norma Jean Pavlovic, Bob Winter, Lauren McCormick Jones, Jim West, and William Harris, Jr.

The two teams to be inducted were the 1968-‘69 Western Ohio League champion boys basketball team, and the Xenia Central undefeated football champions of 1921.

Shawn Bottorff (Class of 1985) is the first XHS golfer to receive an NCAA Division I golf scholarship. A first-team All-WOL pick in 1982 thru ‘84, Bottorff qualified six consecutive years for the second stage of U.S. Open. Bottorf played collegiate golf for SW Louisiana and two-time Ohio Valley Conference champions Austin Peay.

William “Billy” Harris, Jr. (1983) was a four-year letter man at University of Michigan and starting middle guard on the 1986 Big Ten Football Champions. He played in four Bowl games including the 1986 Rose Bowl. Harris played five years in Arena football and won two championships with the Detroit Drive.

Shannon Hamilton (1989) earned a combined eight varsity letters in football, basketball and track. The XHS Football MVP in 1988, Hamilton earned a football scholarship to the University of Toledo as an outside linebacker, and was a member of the 1990 Mid-American Conference co-champions.

Track standout Lauren McCormick Jones (2006) was a three-time 100-meter GWOC Champion with the 2005 meet record. Jones qualified three years for the Ohio state track meet. Jones was an All-Conference for University of Dayton at both Indoor and Outdoor Atlantic-10 Championships.

Coach Earl Knight coached the Xenia Buccaneers football team from 1960 to 1986. An All-League four-sport athlete, Knight was member of the 1949 state championship baseball team, and Hall of Fame inductee at Taylor H.S. Knight is best remembered as a selfless person volunteering countless hours and working endlessly behind the scenes to help others attain success.

Neal Muterspaw an athlete and volunteer coach (1950) at Xenia Central earned seven varsity letters. Muterspaw was a 1949 MVL football all-star and was a first-team choice on the ‘48 and ‘49 All-MVL basketball teams while winning two team championships. He volunteered as a youth football and girls basketball coach for 25 years and helped start the girls basketball program at Spring Hill Elementary. Muterspaw received two Purple Hearts serving with the U.S. Marines in Korea.

Norma Jean Pavlovic (Xenia Central and Xenia HS 1954-1986) started the girls track program in 1969 and coached for 17 years, Pavlovic was the head of the Girls Athletic Association from 1954 until the girls interscholastic programs began in 1970. –She coached the cheerleaders for 28 years and was a certified track official for 25 years. Coached first girl track athletes among others to qualify for the State meet, and has coached three current Xenia Athletic Hall of Fame inductees.

The leading all-time scorer in Xenia history through 2018, Robert Siwo (2002) averaged 32.2 points per game in 2001-02 and held all-time single game scoring record of 50 points. An All-WOL performer for three years, Siwo earned All-Area, 1st Team All-SW Ohio honors, and was a third-team All-State pick. He was All-Conference, team captain, and a leader in points, assists, and steals at University of Charleston.

A football, basketball and track standout at Xenia Central (1956), Jim West was an All-MVL football choice in 1953-54-55, All-Ohio honorable mention in 1954, and a member of the All-Ohio first team in 1955. West set Xenia Central and MVL discus records at finished in fourth place in discus at the state track meet. West earned a football scholarship Bowling Green State University, and spent 28 years with the Xenia Police Department, and three with the Central State University police.

Bob Winter (1942) was a three-sport athlete at Xenia Central in football, basketball and track. An All-MVL football first team pick, Winter was a three-year starter on three MVL Championship basketball teams, All-District and All-Regional, captain of the 1942 state champions and a first-team All-State tourney choice. He was a two-time MVL discus champion, and went to Ohio State University on a basketball scholarship. Winter served with the U.S. Marine Corps in Japan during World War II.

The Xenia HS 1968-69 WOL Basketball Champions, coached Rollie Barton, had a 20-3 overall record. They repeated as WOL Champions after winning title also in 1967-‘68. All-WOL 1st Team selections were Michael Byrd and Mark Muterspaw; All-WOL third teamer was Tyrone Lane; and there were two All-WOL honorable mention picks, Sullivan (Buddy) Kelley and Ray Byrd. Michael Byrd was the Miami Valley Player of the Year as well as a first-team All-Southwest District pick. Muterspaw was named to the third-team Miami Valley team. Five players went on to play college basketball.

The Xenia Central 1921 MVL Football Champions (9-0) are one of just a couple undefeated varsity football teams in the history of Xenia Central and Xenia High School. The 1921 team outscored their opponents 222-7 – Team Captain was Marcus McCallister and the Head Coach was Jerry L. Katherman.

Players and representatives will be introduced prior to the Dec. 6 boys varsity basketball game which is set for a 7:30 p.m. start at Xenia High School.

The induction ceremony will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 7 at Faith Community Methodist Church, 100 Country Club Drive, in Xenia.

Call Gregg Cross at 937-477-2255 if interested in attending.