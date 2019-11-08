Eager Beavers take home a Super Bowl win

BEAVERCREEK — The Beavercreek sixth grade Eager Beaver Orange team took home a win during the Super Bowl for the Gem City Youth Conference, Nov. 2 against Huber Heights with a score of 48-6.

The team is led by Head Coach David Svoboda and Assistant Coaches Rob Childers, Larry Draughn, Tim Farely, Justin Harman and Gary Reynolds.

The game took place at Northmont High School in Englewood.

The players include: Ayden Tobe (14); Ben Fraley (1); Brayden LeMaster (50); Bryson Whitaker (3); Carter Hutchinson (17); Cayden Keeten (28); Chase Baker (25); Cohen Gibson (97); Colin Timmerman (85); David Svoboda (21); Garon Draughn (10); Jacob Shields (7); Jake Butler (0); Kyler Slaven (98); Logan Reynolds (26); Matthew Glaeser (44); Max Martinez (58) ; Noah Jones (13); Oliver VanZant (73); Samuel Ruxer (88); Tatum Holt (15); Trever Plumby (19); Ty Klingensmith (43).