Cedarville men in GMAC championship game

DAYTON — Am early penalty kick and three red cards helped the Cedarville University men’s soccer team advance to its conference championship game Thursday.

Sammy Kilimann converted the PK — the first of his career — and Mauricio Ochoa Vazquez and Pedro Alvares each scored in the second half as the third-seeded Yellow Jackets beat No. 2 Ohio Valley, 3-0, in a Great Midwest Athletic Conference semifinal at Chaminade-Julienne’s Roger Glass Stadium.

The Yellow Jackets (12-2-6) play defending champion Tiffin (10-4-5) in Saturday’s championship at 2:30 p.m. The No. 4 seed Dragons upset top seed and United Soccer Coaches No. 4 Lake Erie, 2-1, in double overtime in the other semi.

Cedarville took a 1-0 lead when Levi Haight was taken down in the penalty area in the 14th minute and Kilimann converted the PK.

Then came the second half. The Fighting Scots were issued three red cards in a span of 31 seconds early in the period and were forced to play three men down for the final 37 minutes.

The Jackets — who have played Ohio Valley in the semis five straight seasons — took advantage. Alvares scored on a breakaway in the 63rd minute with Vazquez assisting. Vazquez scored three minutes later into an open net from 35 yards when OVU had brought everyone forward including the keeper.

Cedarville has won five straight with three consecutive shutouts and will go for its fourth G-MAC title in five title game appearances.