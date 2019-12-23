Hunter SIAC Player of the Week

WILBERFORCE — Central State University freshman Darweshi Hunter has been named the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference’s Player of the Week.

In Central State’s only game of the voting period, Hunter finished with a game-high 18 points along with eight rebounds and three steals to lead the Marauders past Benedict, 70-69. More recently, Hunter scored a game-high 20 points in a loss at Morehouse College.

The 6-foot-5 combo-guard from Cincinnati is leading CSU in scoring and rebounding with 19.2 points per game and 6.8 rebounds per game while shooting 52 percent from the field.

This is the third time Hunter has been selected for weekly conference honors this season. He was selected SIAC Newcomer of the Week twice in November.