Fun photos from the Winter Sports Season

GREENE COUNTY — It seems like just yesterday we were all running around in shorts, doesn’t it?
Okay, maybe not. But it’s true that the winter sports season is nearly half over for some. And now just the “cool” kids (get it? Cool? …. because it’s cold outside? … nevermind), and showing up at basketball games in shorts.
And most of them are on the court.
Enjoy these photos that didn’t fit into our newspapers, during the first half of the 2018-‘19 high school winter sports season.
At first glance, it may look as if this wrestler’s head is turned all the way around. Actually, that’s Beavercreek’s 179 pounder Jordan Dillon recording a pin against Carroll’s Devon Younker.
Not that they’re superstitious or anything, but the Cedarville boys basketball team did this towel swirling ritual during a teammate’s free throw attempts, and the player made them both, in a recent home game with Greeneview.
Fairborn’s Evelyn Oktavec (5) currently leads the Miami Valley League in scoring with a 19.3 points per game scoring average.
Last week was a pretty good one for Gavin Gerhardt (35). The Xenia Buccaneer senior enjoyed a signing ceremony to play football at the University of Cincinnati, on one day; he then helped the Bucs win their first boys basketball game of the season, the next.
Carroll’s Julia Keller, shown scoring here in a recent win over McNicholas, is the second leading scorer in the Greater Catholic League Co-Ed. She’s averaging 14.6 points per game for the Patriots.
Nothing quite says “Let’s get rowdy!” at a Cedarville High School basketball game than stereo tubas. Cedarville’s pep band is one of the area’s best.
Cedarville’s Colby Cross is currently tied for second in the Ohio Heritage Conference in scoring. So is he “Cross” dribbling, here?
The official’s got his whistle at the ready. We’re gonna go out on a limb and say Carroll’s Charlotte Ruble (5) was fouled on this play.
Beavercreek freshman grappler Hayden Randolph (right) reacts as his head hits the mat, during a recent dual match with Casstown Miami East.