Sports Digest

Rams move into first-place tie

JAMESTOWN —Greeneview’s 51-45 boys varsity basketball win Jan. 10 over West Liberty-Salem, combined with Cedarville’s loss to West Jefferson, enables the Rams to move into a first-place tie with the Indians for the Ohio Heritage Conference lead. Gabe Caudill led Greeneview (10-3 overall, 7-1 OHC) with a game-high 23 points scored and Rhett Burtch added nine.

On Saturday, Greeneview lost a non-conference game to Springfield Kenton Ridge by a 71-42 score. Myles Witt led the Rams in scoring with 10 points in the loss.

Greeneview sinks Fairbanks

JAMESTOWN — Host Greeneview rolled out to a 40-17 halftime lead, then cruised to a 59-40 final result, in Saturday’s game with Fairbanks. Sylvie Sonneman scored 15 points to lead all scorers, Rachel Strickle finished with 15, Alexa Simpson scored 14 and Faith Rutherford added 11 for the Rams (5-8 overall, 3-6 in the Ohio Heritage Conference).

In the junior varsity game, Fairbanks nipped the Rams, 30-29. Mya Anderson, Kelsi Eakins and Karley MacDuff each scored six points in the loss.

Rams bowlers split with Northeastern

WILMINGTON — The Greeneview boys varsity bowling team won its match with Springfield Northeastern, but the varsity girls lost, in matches held Jan. 10.

Steven Ross led the Greeneview boys with a 166-188 — 354 series score in their 2,391 to 2,194 win over the Jets. Other solid Rams series were rolled by Braedan Brennaman (334), Brysten Boiser (330), Darian England (323) and Sam Warner (290).

In the girls match, Northeastern claimed a 1,860-1,779 win. Ruth Coe led the Rams with a 154-173 — 327 series. Phoenix Perry rolled a 286 series, Anna Wilingham rolled a 279, Catie MaCauley rolled a 21 and Breanna Ballard rolled a 160.

Ram girls grapple well at Hilliard

HILLIARD — Ten of 12 Greeneview girls middle school wrestlers won matches, with Isabell Carrington, Eve Matt, Savannah Williamson and Tessa Allen each going undefeated, in a weekend tournament at Hilliard Bradley High School. Gwen Matt and Alison Calhoun also earned wins in the event.

MS Rams seventh at Wilmington

WILMINGTON — The Greeneview Middle School boys wrestling team finished seventh out of 19 teams at Wilmington. Six of the seven Rams placed in their weight classes. Kyan Hendricks was a weight-class champion; Jett Daniels was second in his class, C.J. Henry and T.J. Stinson were both third, Gavin Henry placed fourth, and Logan Kibble was sixth.

SATURDAY SCORES

Boys H.S. Basketball

Kenton Ridge 71, Greeneview 42

Girls H.S. Basketball

Carroll 42, Purcell Marian 38

Greeneview 59, Fairbanks 40

West Liberty-Salem 40, Cedarville 17

Xenia 58, West Carrollton 55

Sidney 46, Fairborn 36

FRIDAY SCORES

Boys H.S. Basketball

Greeneview 51, West Liberty-Salem 45

West Jefferson 61, Cedarville 52

Miamisburg 58, Beavercreek 53

McNicholas 64, Carroll 47

Brookville 46, Bellbrook 29

Miami Valley School 54, Legacy Christian 42

Jefferson Township 64, Yellow Springs 50

Xenia 63, Fairborn 57

Reds Caravan to hit Dayton Jan. 18

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Reds have announced the dates and locations of the public stops for the 2020 Reds Caravan, presented by the Cincinnati USA Regional Tourism Network.

The annual Caravan will bring its North Tour to the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force on Saturday, Jan. 18.

The Reds Caravan provides fans of all ages with the opportunity to interact with current and former players, top minor leaguers, broadcasters, members of the Reds front office staff, and mascots. At each of the stops, the groups will field questions and sign autographs while time allows.

Among the participants expected for the 2020 Caravan are Aristides Aquino, Tucker Barnhart, Luis Castillo, Amir Garrett, Lucas Sims and Josh VanMeter plus manager David Bell and 2020 Reds Hall of Fame inductee Marty Brennaman.

Reds farm system team members on the Caravan will include prospects Jonathan India, Michael Siani, Narciso Crook, and José Garcia.

Dragons hosting Nitro Circus

DAYTON — Tickets for the May 15 Nitro Circus “You Got This” tour are now on sale at the following locations:

• Online at daytondragons.com

• By phone at the Dragons Box office at 937-228-2287; or at Ticketmaster charge-by-phone at 937-228-2323.

• In person at any Miami Valley area Kroger store’s Ticketmaster outlet location.

The “You Got This” Tour will feature a highly decorated roster of top international athletes who together hold over 25 X Games medals combined. Leading the charge is the multi-talented Ryan Williams, who earlier this year completed an unprecedented X Games trifecta after taking three consecutive BMX Big Air golds, the first athlete ever to do so.

Jarryd McNeil, a 15-time X Games medalist, eight-time gold medalist Adam Jones, four-time gold medalist Vicki Golden and X Games veteran Beau Bamburg are scheduled to perform, along with pro skateboarder Beaver Fleming and BMX rider Kurtis Downs, among others.

The appearance on May 15 will mark the first-ever performance in Dayton for Nitro Circus.

Race tickets now on sale at Mid-Ohio

LEXINGTON — Tickets are now on sale for five major motorsports events to be held at the famed Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course during the 2020 racing season.

Fans can see all the on track action, plus gain access to club weekends not open to the general public, with the purchase of a Mid-Ohio Season Race Pass at the $360 advance price. The regular price is $395 starting March 3. Included with the all access pass are all event general admission tickets and grandstand seating, infield parking, redemption offers for use on site, and other exclusive experiences. A Paddock Pass for The Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio is also provided. See midohio.com for a summary of all the exclusive benefits of a 2020 Mid-Ohio Season Race Pass.

Now through March 2, fans who buy during the advance purchase window get rewarded with savings of up to $20 on most event tickets. Also, Weekend Motorhome and Tent Camping are available at $20 off regular prices currently. Tickets can be ordered online at midohio.com or 419-884-4000 weekdays during business hours.

GABP Clubhouse tours available

CINCINNATI —

The Cincinnati Reds Hall of Fame & Museum presented by Dinsmore is once again offering off-season clubhouse tours of Great American Ball Park. The two-hour Major League Clubhouse Tours include the Reds and visitor’s clubhouses, visitor’s dugout and more exclusive areas.

Tours are available each Saturday at 12:30 and 2:30 p.m. The tours run weekly until March 14, 2020. The Clubhouse Tour also includes admission to the newly-renovated Reds Museum. Space is limited and tours often sell out in advance. Private or small group tours are also available. Please go to redsmuseum.org or call 513-765-7923 for more information.

Send local sports news and team scores to sports@xeniagazette.com.

Send local sports news and team scores to sports@xeniagazette.com.