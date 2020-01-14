CSU wins over Thorobreds

WILBERFORCE — The Central State University Marauders beat rival Kentucky State on Saturday … twice.

The men’s team claimed an 89-76 win, while the CSU women earned a 54-51 victory, Jan. 11.

Snapping a four-game losing streak, CSU’s men improve to 7-7 overall with a 3-4 mark in Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference play. KSU drops to 6-9 on the season and 3-5 in the SIAC.

Making his second start, freshman guard Alex Dotson scored five points in the opening minutes to help CSU jump out to a 13-4 lead. A Darweshi Hunter three-pointer extended the lead to 12, midway through the opening half.

In the final minutes of the half, KSU’s Bradlee Lewis came off the bench to knock down three shots from the perimeter to help his team cut the deficit down, 45-42, by intermission.

KSU took the lead with a 7-2 run to open the second half. CSU responded with a 12-2 run, capped off by a Harris Brown basket, to put the Marauders up, 59-49. KSU managed to come as close as five points with 2:45 to play before baskets by Dotson and Brown ignited a 10-2 run to give CSU full control. A dunk by Dotson and three-point play by Dreon Lewis put the exclamation point on the 13-point victory.

Lewis led CSU scorers with 18 points, making eight of 13 field goals. Brown finished with 16 points, seven assists and six rebounds. Hunter added 15 points and Dotson scored 14 points.

KSU was paced by Jordan Little’s 21 points and 13 rebounds.

CSU hosts Salem University (W. Va.) at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 15. The Tigers set single-game, half and scoring margin records in their 142-75 win over Cheyney University, Jan. 13.

In the women’s win, CSU senior guard Takyra Gilbert scored 10 points in the first quarter as CSU took a 15-12 lead. Central State extended its lead at the half, 28-20.

CSU fell behind by as many as five and trailed 51-46 with 2:52 to play. Kenedi London scored with 1:16 left and a basket by Cameryn DuBose off of a missed CSU free throw brought the Lady Marauders within one. KSU went for a quick two-point score but were denied by a Cameryn DuBose block. A late KSU three point attempt fell short as the Lady Marauders celebrated the victory.

Gilbert led CSU with 15 points, seven rebounds and two steals. Guilford finished with 11 points and nine rebounds. Laurene Tere provided a spark with eight points and seven rebounds.

Victoria Blankenship led KSU with 15 points and nine rebounds.

CSU (5-10 overall, 3-5 SIAC) will host Lane College (Tenn.) on Jan. 20.

KSU drops to 4-10 on the year with a 1-6 mark in SIAC play.

Freshman guard Alex Dotson slams home a dunk in Central State’s men’s basketball win over rival Kentucky State, Jan 11 in Wilberforce. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2020/01/web1_DotsonKSU_PS.jpg Freshman guard Alex Dotson slams home a dunk in Central State’s men’s basketball win over rival Kentucky State, Jan 11 in Wilberforce. Central State University Athletics Takyra Gilbert led CSU with 15 points, seven rebounds and two steals in a Jan. 11 women’s basketball win over Kentucky State. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2020/01/web1_Gilbert_PS.jpg Takyra Gilbert led CSU with 15 points, seven rebounds and two steals in a Jan. 11 women’s basketball win over Kentucky State. Central State University Athletics

Information provided by Central State University Athletics, maraudersports.com .

