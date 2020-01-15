Beavers win big on the road

WILMINGTON — It was a battle of orange and black as the Wilmington Hurricane welcomed the Beavercreek Beavers to Fred Summers Court Tuesday in a non-conference boys basketball game.

The Beavers, members of the very tough Greater Western Ohio Conference, brought in a tough, seasoned team to battle the Hurricane. The physicality displayed by the Beavers and a huge third quarter propelled them to a 66-42 win.

Wilmington Coach Matt Kramer was impressed with his opponent.

“That program is in a different place than us physically, right now,” said Kramer. “That’s a good team with some big strong kids.”

Yousef Saleh’s quickness on both ends of the floor gave the ‘Cane problems all night long. His tenacious defense led to several easy buckets for the Beavers. Beaver coach Steve Pittman commented on his point guard’s play.

“He had a great game against Trotwood, but then was just a little off against Miamisburg. He came in tonight focused,” said Pittman.

A 7-0 run by the Beavers, highlighted by a three from Siloam Baldwin, broke things wide open as action began in the second half. Adam Duvall’s third three-point bucket of the night stretched the Beaver lead to 20, at the 4:00 mark of the third. The Hurricane were outscored 22-4 in the quarter, and what looked to be a manageable deficit at the half, now stood at 28 points, 54-26.

“They took Cam and Butcher away from us in the third quarter and it shook our confidence,” Kramer said. “Our offense affected our defense in adverse way.”

Saleh finished the night with a game-high 20 points for the Beavers, while Adam Duvall also was in double digits with 15. Matthew Butcher led the Hurricane with 17 points, while Cameron Coomer added 10.

The Beavers even their record at 6-6. Beavercreek travels to Lebanon, Friday Jan. 17, while the Hurricane (4-7) travels to Goshen, Friday.

In the junior varsity contest, Wilmington came away with a 64-59 win. Luke Blessing led the Hurricane with 21 points. Pierce Doyle had a game-high 32 for Beavercreek.

22-4 third quarter key to Beavercreek win over Wilmington

By Brian Georges Aim Media Midwest

Brian Georges writes for the Wilmington News Journal.

