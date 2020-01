JAMESTOWN — Greeneview High School has announced that the Mechanicsburg and Greeneview junior varsity games will be abbreviated, presumably because of tonight’s Winter Weather Advisory forecast and Mechanicsburg’s safe travel back after the game.

The JV game will be a half-game, which means the varsity game should start before its scheduled 7:30 p.m. tipoff time.

Fans wishing to see the varsity game in its entirety may wish to arrive at GHS early.