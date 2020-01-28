Sports Digest

Rams upend Fairbanks, twice

JAMESTOWN — In consecutive matches, the Greeneview High School boys varsity bowling team (15-4, 6-1 in the Ohio Heritage Conference) defeated Milford Center Fairbanks twice. The most recent Rams win came on Jan. 27 when Greeneview claimed a 2,330-2,199 win. Braedan Brennaman rolled a 198-233 — 431 match-best series, with Steven Ross (394 series), Sam Warner (325), Darian England (314), and Brysten Boiser (305) also rolling solid rounds.

In the Rams 2,127-1,869 win over the Panthers on Jan. 24, England led the way with a 168-197 — 365 series, followed by Brennaman (296), Ross (265), Boiser (259) and Warner (258). Greeneview has a tri-match with Wilmington and Unioto at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 29 at Royal Z Lanes in Wilmington up next.

Trojans fend off Carroll

RIVERSIDE — Visiting Cincinnati Roger Bacon outscored Carroll by a 30-19 margin in the second half to rally to a 44-40 boys varsity high school basketball win at Carroll High. Marjoni Tate Jr. led the Trojans (6-10, 3-6 Greater Catholic League Co-Ed) with a game-high 21 points. Isaac Arrowood came off the bench to lead Carroll (8-7, 3-6 GCLC) with 14, and Jaden Dahm also finished in double figures with 10 points.

The Patriots host Chaminade Julienne next at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28.

Greeneview falls at Catholic Central

SPRINGFIELD — Visiting Greeneview was unable to makeup a 32-17 deficit in Saturday’s Jan. 25 57-37 loss at Catholic Central High. Sylvie Sonneman led the Rams (8-10, 6-7 Ohio Heritage Conference) with 15 points scored while Faith Rutherford and Ellie Snyder scored seven apiece.

In the junior varsity game, Greeneview claimed a 51-15 win, with Hailey Fannin scoring 14 points, Mady Ackerman 13 and Mya Anderson 10.

Cedarville loses to South Charleston

CEDARVILLE — Luisa Christian led Cedarville with a 13-point scoring effort, but visiting South Charleston Southeastern claimed a 39-25 girls basketball win, Jan. 25, at Cedarville High. The Indians, now 9-8 overall, 5-8 OHC, next will play Catholic Central at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 30.

Greeneview wrestlers 28th

LIMA — Four Greeneview High School wrestlers went to Lima Central Catholic as we were missing a few due to injuries/illness. They finished 28th out of 40 teams. Teagan Hendricks finished in sixth place with three pins, Caleb Allen won two matches one by pin, Payden Kibble won a match by pin, and Hawkeye Hickman won a match.

Rams middle schoolers 14th

BEAVERCREEK — The Greeneview middle school wrestling team finished 14th out of 25 teams at the Beavercreek Invitational. C.J. Henry finished second with three wins, Kyan Hendricks was third with four wins, Gavin Henry had three wins, Logan Kibble had three wins, Zack Culbreath had two wins, T.J. Stinson a win before withdrawing due to illness, while Eve Matt and Alison Calhoun both recorded a win.

Rams battle Northwestern, Northeastern

SPRINGFIELD — Greeneview’s varsity boys basketball team defeated Springfield Northeastern 60-53 on Jan. 24. Cole Allen led the way with 23 points scored, Gabe Caudill scored a dozen points, Rhett Burtch finished with nine, Carter Williams had seven, David Lehotay added five and Miles Witt added four for the Rams, now 13-4, 9-2 in the Ohio Heritage Conference. Greeneview hosted Springfield Catholic Central on Tuesday, and they are at Greenon at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 31 in Enon.

Kaden Knisley and Gabe Younker scored 15 and 12 points respectively as Greeneview’s freshman team defeated Northwestern in overtime, 52-46. Jordan Erisman dumped in 17 and Dakota Mangan scored 12 to lead the Greeneview junior varsity to a 66-40 win over Northeastern.

Spring Has Sprung 5K returns

XENIA — The Spring Has Sprung 5K run/walk is set for Saturday, April 4 in Xenia, Greene County Public Health officials announced.

Registration is now open at www.speedy-feet.com/races.php. Cost is $15 per person, which guarantees a shirt if registering by Monday, March 23. A limited number of shirts will be available the day of the event. The cost is $20 per person after March 23 (unless registering online) and the day of the race. Online registration closes at midnight on Friday, April 3. All checks or money orders can be made out to Greene County Public Health and sent to: 5K Registration, c/o Greene County Public Health, 360 Wilson Drive, Xenia, OH 45385.

Volunteers are needed. Those interested or in need of more information can contact Jillian Drew at 937-374-5683 or by email at jdrew@gcph.info.

Greeneview seeks girls varsity soccer coach

JAMESTOWN — Greeneview High School is looking for a girls head varsity soccer coach for the 2020 Fall season. The school’s previous coach, Shawn Brown, announced he has to resign due to work obligations. Potential candidates should contact Greeneview Athletic Director Mark Rinehart at: mark.rinehart@greeneview.org .

Redlegs Run set for May 30

CINCINNATI — The 19th annual Redlegs Run will be held May 30 at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati. The Redlegs Run features events for everyone, no matter your age, fitness level or race experience. Choose from the 10K, 5K, One Mile Family Run or the Gapper’s Kids Fun Run for children 10 and younger. All runners and walkers for the events will be able to cross the finish line on the warning track inside Great American Ball Park. Visit race-reds.com for registration information.

GABP Clubhouse tours available

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Reds Hall of Fame & Museum presented by Dinsmore is once again offering off-season clubhouse tours of Great American Ball Park. The two-hour Major League Clubhouse Tours include the Reds and visitor’s clubhouses, visitor’s dugout and more exclusive areas.

Tours are available each Saturday at 12:30 and 2:30 p.m. The tours run weekly until March 14. The Clubhouse Tour also includes admission to the newly-renovated Reds Museum. Space is limited and tours often sell out in advance. Private or small group tours are also available. Please go to redsmuseum.org or call 513-765-7923 for more information.

Dragons hosting Nitro Circus

DAYTON — Tickets for the May 15 Nitro Circus “You Got This” tour are now on sale at the following locations:

• Online at daytondragons.com

• By phone at the Dragons Box office at 937-228-2287; or at Ticketmaster charge-by-phone at 937-228-2323.

• In person at any Miami Valley area Kroger store’s Ticketmaster outlet location.

The “You Got This” Tour will feature a highly decorated roster of top international athletes who together hold over 25 X Games medals combined. Leading the charge is the multi-talented Ryan Williams, who earlier this year completed an unprecedented X Games trifecta after taking three consecutive BMX Big Air golds, the first athlete ever to do so.

Jarryd McNeil, a 15-time X Games medalist, eight-time gold medalist Adam Jones, four-time gold medalist Vicki Golden and X Games veteran Beau Bamburg are scheduled to perform, along with pro skateboarder Beaver Fleming and BMX rider Kurtis Downs, among others.

The appearance on May 15 will mark the first-ever performance in Dayton for Nitro Circus.

Race tickets on sale at Mid-Ohio

LEXINGTON — Tickets are now on sale for five major motorsports events to be held at the famed Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course during the 2020 racing season.

Fans can see all the on track action, plus gain access to club weekends not open to the general public, with the purchase of a Mid-Ohio Season Race Pass at the $360 advance price. The regular price is $395 starting March 3. Included with the all access pass are all event general admission tickets and grandstand seating, infield parking, redemption offers for use on site, and other exclusive experiences. A Paddock Pass for The Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio is also provided. See midohio.com for a summary of all the exclusive benefits of a 2020 Mid-Ohio Season Race Pass.

Now through March 2, fans who buy during the advance purchase window get rewarded with savings of up to $20 on most event tickets. Also, Weekend Motorhome and Tent Camping are available at $20 off regular prices currently. Tickets can be ordered online at midohio.com or 419-884-4000 weekdays during business hours.

Send local sports news and team scores to sports@xeniagazette.com.

