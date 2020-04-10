Greeneview seventh grade girls coach Mark Nash (left) and Cedarville eighth grade girls coach Grant Jacobs hold their post-season trophies after both teams won their respective Ohio Heritage Conference tournaments, Feb. 15 in West Jefferson. Greeneview defeated Greenon in the seventh-grade finals to finish with a 15-3 record, while Jacobs’ eighth graders defeated South Charleston Southeastern with two free throws with no time left on the clock for a 15-3 record of their own. Both teams won OHC South titles, both coaches are alums of their respective schools, and oh yeah … Mason and Jacobs are cousins.

Greeneview seventh grade girls coach Mark Nash (left) and Cedarville eighth grade girls coach Grant Jacobs hold their post-season trophies after both teams won their respective Ohio Heritage Conference tournaments, Feb. 15 in West Jefferson. Greeneview defeated Greenon in the seventh-grade finals to finish with a 15-3 record, while Jacobs’ eighth graders defeated South Charleston Southeastern with two free throws with no time left on the clock for a 15-3 record of their own. Both teams won OHC South titles, both coaches are alums of their respective schools, and oh yeah … Mason and Jacobs are cousins. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2020/04/web1_CoachingChampions_PS.jpg Greeneview seventh grade girls coach Mark Nash (left) and Cedarville eighth grade girls coach Grant Jacobs hold their post-season trophies after both teams won their respective Ohio Heritage Conference tournaments, Feb. 15 in West Jefferson. Greeneview defeated Greenon in the seventh-grade finals to finish with a 15-3 record, while Jacobs’ eighth graders defeated South Charleston Southeastern with two free throws with no time left on the clock for a 15-3 record of their own. Both teams won OHC South titles, both coaches are alums of their respective schools, and oh yeah … Mason and Jacobs are cousins.