Skyhawks rally past Yellow Springs

CIMULATED SEDARVILLE — In one of the more entertaining softball simulations of the fake season, visiting Fairborn charged out to a lead, lost it, then rallied late to hang on for a one-run win, Wednesday at Cedarville University’s pristine Yellow Jacket field.

Fairborn won its first game of the simulated season, 9-8, over Yellow Springs.

The Skyhawks (1-1) charged out to a 6-0 lead on three-run first and second innings. Kendall Winn smacked a three-run homer in the opening inning to score herself, Ashlyn Baker, and Kenzie Culbertson. Baker, Winn and Destiny Ferrigno each scored in the second on hits by Culbertson, Ferrigno and Alexis Hicks.

The Bulldogs (1-1) chipped away at Fairborn’s lead with a pair of runs in the second. Rebecca Spencer got on board first with a double to center, Abegayle Florence drew a walk, then Zoe Lafferty bashed a ground-rule double over the left field fence to score Spencer. Bre Wallace then hit a deep sacrifice flyout to right field to score Florence from third, making the score 6-2, Skyhawks.

Yellow Springs then chased starter Kenzie Shaver in the fifth inning, scoring six runs on four hits and four walks. Lafferty, Wallace, Lily Rainey, Carina Basora, Hailey Burk and Ava Schell each scored in the inning, to put the Bulldogs out in front by an 8-6 score.

Now it was Fairborn’s turn to chip away.

The Skyhawks’ Riley Davis singled to right to score Ferrigno in the sixth, to pull within a run Yellow Springs.

Then Baker and Culbertson both scored on RBI hits by Winn and Ferrigno.

Those for Fairborn batters accounted for all nine Skyhawks runs. Winn led the way with a 4-for-5 day at the plate with her home run, ground-rule double, four RBIs and two runs scored.

Culbertson and Ferrigno each had three hits.

Skyhawks pitcher Ferrigno came into the game in relief after the Bulldogs’ six-run fifth inning, and limited Yellow Springs to three hits the rest of the way without a score.

SOFTBALL ON A BASEBALL FIELD: Yeah, we could’ve played Wednesday’s simulated game on Cedarville University’s women’s simulated softball field. But the Sherco Grand Slam BASEBALL game has play outcomes designed for games to be simulated on baseball fields, so we moved the game over to the Yellow Jacket Baseball Field. No players or coaches complained.

NEXT UP: The Carroll Patriots (0-1) will head to Grady’s Field in Xenia (another baseball field) to take on the Legacy Christian Knights’ 2018 team. LCA didn’t field a team in 2019, so we’re bending the rules a little bit in order to include them as well. The Knights opened the season with bye.

Destiny Ferrigno (10) limited Yellow Springs to three hits in the final four innings of Wednesday’s simulated softball game between the Fairborn Skyhawks and the Bulldogs. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2020/04/web1_DestinyFerrigno_PS.jpg Destiny Ferrigno (10) limited Yellow Springs to three hits in the final four innings of Wednesday’s simulated softball game between the Fairborn Skyhawks and the Bulldogs. Yellow Springs’ Ava Schell is jammed on a pitch last season. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2020/04/web1_AvaSchellHit_PS.jpg Yellow Springs’ Ava Schell is jammed on a pitch last season.

By John Bombatch jbombatch@aimmediamidwest.com

All games are simulated using ASG Games board game Sherco Grand Slam Baseball (asggames.com). Games are for entertainment purposes only, and to fill these pages, since there’s no REAL sports going on right now. We hope you’re enjoying the games.

