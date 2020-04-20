Ahner, Hess both college bound

XENIA — Two of Legacy Christian Academy’s brightest stars on the girls basketball team expressed verbal commitments to their respective colleges last week.

Juniors Kathleen Ahner and Emily Hess are both college bound … eventually.

Hess announced her verbal commitment to play women’s college basketball at Liberty University, an NCAA Division I school located in Lynchburg, Virginia. The Flames were recognized as the Atlantic Sun Conference co-champions this season after the postseason tournament had been halted due to Coronavirus concerns.

The 6-foot forward was second in the Metro Buckeye Conference in scoring with a 20.2 points per game average, first in field goal percentage (53.4), third in blocks average (1.6 per game) and fifth in assists per game (2.9).

Ahner, a 5-7 guard, was fourth in the MBC in scoring average (15.2 per game), third in assists (4.2), and fourth in steals (2.6 per game). She verbally committed to play college basketball at Taylor University in Upland, Indiana. The NAIA Division II program has amassed 30 or more wins, and was ready to play the second round of the Crossroads Conference tournament when the event was halted due to COVID-19.

Ahner and Hess were rated 1-2 respectably in three-point shots made, steals and free throws made on the Legacy Knights girls team this past season.

The LCA Knights won the Metro Buckeye Conference girls basketball title this past season, advancing to the Division IV district title game before losing to New Madison Tri-Village, the state’s third ranked team, 43-36 in overtime back on Feb. 29 in Troy.

