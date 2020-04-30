Ian Ackenhausen to Ohio Northern for track and cross country.

Legacy Christian senior Ian Ackenhausen (center) has signed a National Letter of Intent to attend Ohio Northern University and compete on the men’s track and cross country teams.

Knights senior Maya Ryder has signed a National Letter of Intent to attend Cedarville University. Ryder will be playing on the Yellow Jackets’ women’s soccer team as well.

Legacy Christian senior runner Zach Pollock signed his National Letter of Intent to attend Mount Vernon Nazarene University, and will compete on the men’s track, and cross country, teams.