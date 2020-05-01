Skyhawks hang onto large lead

SIMULATED SOUTH SIDE CHICAGO — You know those days when everything just seems like it goes bad over and over again? Fairborn wasn’t having one of those.

The Skyhawks took command with an early lead, then held on the rest of the way to claim an 8-3 win over Bellbrook, May 1 at simulated Chicago’s Comiskey Park.

Fairborn starter Kailey Japs was holding Bellbrook scoreless through six innings of play, and the Skyhawks had amassed a solid 7-0 lead.

The ‘Hawks Ashlyn Baker and Japs drove in runs in the second, scoring Riley Davis and Alexis Hicks for a 2-0 lead.

They then took advantage of two Bellbrook errors and three walks, to add on five runs in the fourth, with Kenzie Culbertson, Davis, Hicks, Japs and Megan George each crossing the plate.

But once she came off the mound, the Golden Eagle bats finally started to come alive.

Paige Buckle doubled to deep center field, then Kendall Knisley brought Buckle home with a single into left, to put the Golden Eagles on the board in the seventh.

Buckle and Eva Whitlock both got on base and scored in the ninth, but the Eagles’ final out occurred on a close play at third, where Knisley was tagged out on a bullet throw from center.

Three Skyhawks finished with two hits each: Culbertson had two singles, walked, drove in a run and scored another; Destiny Ferrigno singled, doubled, and drove in two runs; and Alexis Hicks singled, had a ground-rule double as part of the five-run fourth, and drove in a couple runs for Fairborn (2-1).

Two-time Greene County area softball batting champ Kaley Clark and Knisley were the only two Golden Eagles to come up with a pair of hits in Friday’s loss. Knisley went 2-for-4 with a walk and an RBI. Clark went 2-for-3 with a double.

UP NEXT: The weekend (in case some of you might’ve lost track out there). By the way, Mother’s Day was last week. You missed it, and you’re mom is REALLY mad!

Naw, just kidding. You still have time to send mom something nice. Don’t worry.

On a simulated softball field somewhere in Ohio, the Beavercreek Beavers (1-1 after a one-run loss to Bellbrook and a one-run win the following week over Greeneview) will take on the Cedarville Indians (0-2) at a ball diamond somewhere on the continent.

WEEK RECAP: For those of you keeping score, Xenia (3-0) defeated Legacy Christian (1-1) by a 9-7 margin in 11 innings, Carroll (1-2) nipped Greeneview (1-2), 15-14, and now Fairborn has knocked Bellbrook (2-1) out of the unbeaten ranks. Yellow Springs (1-1) had the third-week bye.

Madison Durban dives to stop a ground ball to second, then flips to Fairborn first baseman Kelsie Coleman for the out, in high school softball action last season. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2020/05/web1_MadDurbantoKelsColeman_PS.jpg Madison Durban dives to stop a ground ball to second, then flips to Fairborn first baseman Kelsie Coleman for the out, in high school softball action last season. Submitted photos. Two-time Greene County area softball batting champ Kaley Clark connects for a double last season. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2020/05/web1_KaleyClark_PS.jpg Two-time Greene County area softball batting champ Kaley Clark connects for a double last season. Submitted photos.

Fairborn led Bellbrook, 7-0, early on

By John Bombatch jbombatch@aimmediamidwest.com

Got a stadium you’d like us to use for an upcoming simulation game? If you do, let us now, and we’ll try and find the dimensions and use it for you. We’ll even make it a simulated (Your Name Here) Day at the ballpark. Send ideas to sports@xeniagazette.com .

