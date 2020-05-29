Xenia scores easy simulated win

While it may have been a picturesque afternoon for a simulated high school softball game at Washington D.C.’s Nationals Park, the host Carroll Patriots got swamped by a hitting storm.

In a 19-hit barrage, Xenia run-ruled the Patriots, 18-3, in five innings.

Every Buccaneer batter had at least one hit, and each either scored a run or drove at least one run in. Many Xenia players did both, in what may be the biggest offensive performance of this simulated softball season.

A quick perusal of the past simulation box scores shows Xenia’s output as tops in hits for run-ruled games with 19, and has the Buccaneers second overall in total runs scored (Yellow Springs scored 19 against Carroll in a run-ruled win in week one’s season opener).

The game also made for some bizarre linescores as well.

Xenia’s Morgan Huffman batted fifth in the lineup, and she was a perfect 5-for-5 with a pair of doubles, two runs scored and a staggering eight runs batted in. Three other Bucs batters had three hits in the game.

Lead-off batter Sydney Smith went 3-for-4 with a double, two walks and four runs scored. Pitcher Bailey Oliver had three hits in six trips to the plate, with a run scored and two others driven in, and Ciera Lloyd hit three singles, drew a walk, scored a run and had two RBI.

Caity Moody had a pair of hits, while Makyna Carr, Olivia Waggoner, Jeana Hildebrand and Julia King had one each.

Oliver had a no-hitter going but walked Carroll batters Jessica Babros, Taylor Fenton and Kaylee Stemmer to load the bases in the fourth inning. Moody came in to relieve Oliver, but Carroll’s Skylynn Pierce bashed a triple against the Nationals Park right field wall to score all three of Carroll’s runs.

Oliver was charged with three runs without giving up a hit.

Xenia climbs to 4-0 this simulated season. The Buccaneers have out-scored their first four opponents 55-25.

Carroll is now 1-3.

Metro Buckeye Conference foes Legacy Christian (1-1) and Yellow Springs (1-1) are scheduled to play next in the simulated softball season’s final game of week four.

By John Bombatch For Greene County News

Reach John Bombatch at jebsterb@aol.com

