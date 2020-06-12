Reds Hall of Fame & Museum reopens to the public June 20

CINCINNATI — The Reds Hall of Fame and Museum presented by Dinsmore is welcoming fans and visitors back to the place where the story of Reds baseball comes alive each day.

The museum will reopen to members beginning Saturday, June 13, and to the general public on Saturday, June 20.

Hours of operation are Wednesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Closed Monday & Tuesday)

“Reopening the museum couldn’t come at a better time,” said Rick Walls, executive director of the Reds Hall of Fame & Museum. “We know fans are craving baseball right now, and we are committed to providing an avenue for them to experience the history of baseball in a safe, entertaining environment. We look forward to sharing the rich traditions and excitement of Reds baseball that our fans have come to expect.”

To keep visitors and staff safe, new procedures have been instituted:

• Additional and enhanced cleaning and disinfecting protocols, including more hand sanitizer stations throughout the museum as well as frequent cleaning and disinfection of touchscreen and high-contact surfaces

• Reduced capacity limits to allow for social distancing throughout the museum

• Hall of Fame staff will undergo daily temperature screenings and conduct self-health assessments, as well as wear facial coverings – visitors are also encouraged to wear face coverings

• Reserved admission times – in order to maintain social distancing, guests are encouraged to reserve a time slot for their visit (Hall of Fame members will receive an email to reserve time slots for the first week)

• Special hours for seniors and high-risk individuals on Saturdays from 9 to 10 a.m.

Shades of Greatness exhibit extended

The new exhibit, Shades of Greatness presented by Dinsmore, has been extended through the end of July. Shades of Greatness is on loan from the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum and is the first collaborative art exhibition inspired by the history of Negro Leagues Baseball. 2020 marks the 100th anniversary of the birth of the Negro Leagues.

Collectible Bobblehead in June – Hal Morris

Fans can receive a free Hal Morris bobblehead with regular-price admission on Saturdays and Sundays in June, while supplies last. Hal played ten seasons for the Reds and his sacrifice fly in Game 4 of the 1990 World Series turned out to be the series-winning RBI.

Members-only Bobblehead – Marty Brennaman

Become a member of the Reds Hall of Fame & Museum and receive an exclusive Marty Brennaman bobblehead.

Admission to the Reds Hall of Fame and Museum is $12 for adults and $8 for students/seniors.

• Children 12 and under are admitted free, courtesy of the H.C.S. Foundation

• Active military/veterans are admitted free, courtesy of the Sargent Family Foundation

Plan a visit at RedsMuseum.org or by calling 513-765-7923.

Driven by a mission to celebrate greatness, preserve history and provide inspiration, the Reds Hall of Fame & Museum at Great American Ball Park is the place where the story of Reds baseball comes alive each day. The newly renovated Museum features over 6,500 artifacts and 16,000 square feet of historical, interactive and educational exhibits, highlighting the rich and storied tradition of the Reds for fans of all ages. Since its inception in 1958, 89 players, managers and executives have been honored with induction into the Reds Hall of Fame.

https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2020/06/web1_Cincinnati.Reds_.jpg