Two WSU basketball players honored

FAIRBORN — Wright State men’s basketball players Loudon Love and Andy Neff have been named to the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) Honors Court, the association announced on Wednesday.

In the four years since Scott Nagy took over the Raider program, Wright State has had at least two members on the NABC Honors Court each year.

The NABC Honors Court highlights what student-athletes do on the court and in the classroom. In order to be named to the Honors Court, a student-athlete must be a junior or senior and have been at their current institution for at least one year, while also holding a cumulative grade-point average of 3.2 or higher at the conclusion of the 2019-20 academic year.

A native of Geneva, Ill., Love is on pace to graduate this summer with his degree in management before beginning an MBA graduate program in the fall. The 2019-20 Horizon League player of the year, he was also named to the Lou Henson All-America Team and enters the 2020-21 season second in program history with 881 rebounds. Love’s current 9.2 rebounds per game career average is also on pace to break the Wright State record, while offensively he is one of 33 members in Wright State’s 1,000 point club and enters 2020-21 with 1,393 career points, No. 15 all-time.

A native of Oakwood Neff is a marketing major entering his junior season in 2020-21. He has appeared in 16 games off the bench for the Raiders in his two seasons, and tallied career single-game highs in points, rebounds, and minutes played during the 2019-20 season. His twin, Alex, is a member of the Wright State baseball team.

The Raiders won 25 games in 2019-20, setting a program record for most regular-season in the Division-I era. WSU won a program-best 15 Horizon League games on the way to its first outright Horizon League regular-season title. Additionally, the team’s six road Horizon League victories were the most in program history, and the Raiders were 9-0 at home in league play on the way to a 14-2 overall home record at the Nutter Center.