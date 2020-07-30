WSU athletes earn academic all-conference honors

FAIRBORN — Wright State University was well-represented on the 2020 Spring Horizon League Academic Honor Roll.

The list, released by the conference July 24, includes 82 WSU student-athletes including several from Greene County. The honor roll recognizes student-athletes who have a cumulative grade-point average of 3.20 or above with at least three semesters at the same institution.

Baseball: Alex Alders, Gehrig Anglin, Austin Cline, Damon Dues, Mitch Gremling, Quincy Hamilton, Daniel Kreuzer, Henry Von Hollen, and Sam Wirsing.

Men’s basketball: Grant Basile, Cole Gentry, Loudon Love, Andy Neff, and Bill Wampler.

Women’s basketball: Teneshia Dixon, Anisja Harris, and Michal Miller.

Men’s cross country: Michael Board, Nathan Dunn, Wyatt Stahl, and Tim Steimle.

Women’s cross country/track: Victoria Angelopoulos, Anna Dunn, Abigail Halsey, Molly Kearns, Shelby Nolan, Emma Shigley, Lauren Shuman (Beavercreek), and Tiffany Ward.

Women’s track: Sophia Angelopoulos, Cameron Campbell, Emily Maclean (Beavercreek), Jennifer Ramesy, and Iman Salhieh.

Men’s golf: Cole Corder, Blake Hale, Bryce Haney, Davis Root, and Austin Schoonmaker.

Men’s soccer: Alex Hummel, Brayden McNitt, Sam Orisatoki, Blake Pittser, Harvey Slade, Diego Vallota, and David Walter.

Women’s soccer: Sydni Callahan, Reagan Clark, Andrea Gomez-Carrillo, Erin Graefen, Naomie Guerra, Maddie Jewell, Josie Krupp, Taylor Lauch, Christine Ommert, Hannah Poe, Lauren Thomas (Fairborn), and Taylor Ulrich (Beavercreek).

Softball: Haley Walton, Lauren Deitrick, Brianna Hutchinson, Raidyn Johnson (Beavercreek), Macy McCall, and Jordyn Poulson.

Men’s tennis: Theo Bourghelle, Leighton Brandon, Carlos Estrada Sanchez, Param Pun, and Daniel Rodgriguez (Beavercreek).

Women’s tennis: Andreea Craciun, Anna Jones (Beavercreek), Jillian Milano (Beavercreek/Carroll), Luisa Pelayo, and Grace Whitney.

Volleyball: Hannah Colvin, Taylor Gibson, Grace Hauck, Mallory Ladd, Ellee Ruskaup, Teddie Sauer, Lainey Stephenson, and Jenna Story.