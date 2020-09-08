Bellbrook, Fairborn off to fast starts

XENIA — If perfect games existed in football, Bellbrook likely has two of them already this season.

The Golden Eagles followed up their 48-0 thrashing of Waynesville in the season opener with a 34-0 win over Franklin Friday.

Bellbrook led 20-0 at halftime and cruised to an easy win. Sophomore Seth Borondy ran 21 times for 130 yards and three TDs on runs of nine, three and two yards. QB Alex Westbrock completed four of eight passes for 82 yards and a 7-yard pass to Leo Freudenschuss.

Jonah Atchison added 92 yards on 13 carries and a 1-yard TD run. Gianni Roberto hauled in a pass for 29 yards.

Taylor Jordan added 4 PATs.

Defensively Atchison, Ashton Kooken, and Tristan Waybrant had sacks, while Freudenschuss and Gavyn Roop had interceptions.

Bellbrook is at 2-0 Valley View Friday in a game that will have big implications on the Southwestern Buckeye League’s Southwestern Division.

Fairborn 45, West Carrollton 32

The Skyhawks are 2-0 for the first time since 2010 after an exciting back-and-forth win.

The teams combined for 899 yards and 107 plays from scrimmage. There were six lead changes after the first quarter.

Fairborn had 546 total yards, 370 on the ground and 176 passing behind an offensive line of Josh Manning, Jaden Bush, Sam Roberts, Spencer George, and Isaiah Smith.

The Skyhawks also converted six of 12 third-down plays and didn’t turn the ball over, while forcing three.

Individually, Hunter Warner ran 26 times for 237 yard and three TDs. He also had two catches for 83 yards and a TD. QB Patrick Parrish completed seven of nine passes and threw one TD pass. He ran nine times for 87 yards and two TDs. He also forced a fumble and recovered one.

Dwight Lewis caught four passes for 74 yards and had two key interceptions in the fourth quarter.

Donovan Dierker tied a school record with six PATs.

Cam Hamilton led the defense with 10 tackles, while Warner and Jamison Anderson each had a sack.

A 25-yard field goal by Dierker and a 68-yard TD run by Warner gave the Skyhawks a 10-0 lead. WC scored on a 40-yard pass but missed the PAT to make it 10-6. Parrish scored on a 69-yard run for a 17-6 lead and then the Pirates scored on a 30-yard pass and 33-yard run to take a 20-17 lead.

A 2-yard run by Warner gave Fairborn a 24-20 halftime lead. The Pirates took a 26-24 lead after a 62-yard run, but Warner countered with a 68-yard run to make it 31-26 Fairborn four minutes into the third quarter. An 86-yard punt return gave WC a 32-31 lead, but Fairborn came right back and scored on a 75-yard pass from Parrish to Warner to make it 38-32. Parrish scored on a 25-yard run late in the fourth.

Fairborn is at undefeated Tippecanoe Friday.

Troy 34, Xenia 7

The host Trojans used a 40-yard pass on their first play and a 74-yard run on their second possession to take a 14-0 lead coast to their first win.

Xenia (0-2) scored on a 1-yard run by Ramon Browder with 32 seconds left for the final margin.

Xenia had 207 total yards, all but 14 on the ground. The Bucs did improve their ball security, committing just one turnover.

Browder ran 27 times for 87 yards, while Cole English carried seven times for 39 yards.

Defensively, Jamell Smith had eight tackles, while Tremell Wright added seven.

Xenia hosts 2-0 Stebbins Friday.

Greeneview 34, Southeastern 0

The Rams had 334 yards of offense, and held Southeastern to just 194.

Greeneview (1-1) was balanced on offense with 168 yards passing and 166 rushing. Cole DeHaven completed six of 14 passes for 168 yards and a TD. Dakota Mangan ran 15 times for 79 yards and one TD, while Jayden DeHaven ran six times for 52 yards and two TDs.

Logan Sandlin added one TD rush.

Carter Williams starred in the passing game with five catches for 119 yards and a touchdown. Caleb Allen had one catch for 49 yards.

Jarrod Mays led the defensive effort with nine tackles. Ian Henry added eight, while Mangan and Sandlin each had seven. Andrew Hackney chipped in six.

The Rams host Cedarville Friday.

Madison Plains 32, Cedarville 13

The Indians led 7-0 in the first quarter after a 12-yard pass from Hunter Baldwin to Jake Flora, but they didn’t score again until the fourth quarter and were trailing 26-7 at the time.

Baldwin scored on a 1-yard run for Cedarville’s final points. Baldwin completed 12 of 29 passes for 82 yards and one TD. He also ran 17 times for 84 yards and a score.

Jackson Howdyshell caught two passes for 41 yards. Flora finished with four catches for 28 yards.

Kane Odon had 14 tackles, while Baldwin added 11. Rylee Ankeney and Hunter Danik each had eight, while Justin Mahaffey, Max Pollander, Devon Morris, and Travis Lambert all had seven.

Cedarville is at Greeneview Friday.

Carroll 20, Chaminade Julienne 17.

Carroll won on final play of game on a TD pass.

Ryan Chapman completed 16 of 30 passes for 266 yards and three touchdowns. Sam Severt led the 1-1 Patriots with 67 yards rushing on eight carries. He also had five catches for 105 yards. Ethan Braun caught five passes for 45 yards, while Steven Chapman had four catches for 82 yards.

The scoring summary was not available on the Greater Catholic League website. The Patriots host McNicholas Friday.

By Scott Halasz shalasz@aimmediamidwest.com

