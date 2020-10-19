Bellbrook beats CJ in playoffs week 2

BELLBROOK — The Bellbrook Golden Eagles’ strong defensive line completely shut out Chaminade-Julienne during Round 2 of the OHSAA playoffs on Friday. Displaying both an ironclad defense and a well-balanced offensive game, the Golden Eagles’ aggressive quality will serve them well during the rest of the playoff season. Bellbrook took the victory over CJ with an overwhelming 58-0.

Bellbrook wasted no time, scoring a touchdown early in the game. The Golden Eagles also secured two touchdowns nearly within a minute of each other as the quarter came to a close. With just over a minute to go in the quarter, quarterback Alex Westbrock scrambled right and connected with Taylor Jordan in the end zone. Ashton Ault was quick to follow with his own touchdown, running up the middle through a scuffle of purple and green players.

In the second quarter, Ault put the ball at the one yard line with a huge drive, and Westbrock kept it to himself up the middle for another Bellbrook touchdown. Under the two minute warning, Westbrock connected again with Jordan, putting the Golden Eagles up 35 to 0 at the half.

Going into the third quarter, Ault sprinted over 70 yards for a touchdown with exactly 9 minutes left. Thirty seconds later, a CJ runner fumbled the ball, which Bellbrook recovered at the CJ 40 yard line. Immediately, a hail Mary pass caught at the one yd line netted another touchdown for Ashton Ault.

CJ was able to make up some yardage in the 3rd and 4th quarters but was unable to complete any rushing drives.

In the fourth quarter, Bellbrook tackled the CJ ball carrier in their own end zone for a safety. One more Bellbrook touchdown and an unsuccessful drive by CJ would end the game.

Bellbrook coach Jeff Jenkins said the whole team working together secured the win, but said his players shouldn’t get too comfortable just yet.

“Every player contributed to this win,” he said. “Every single play matters a great deal. It was a great night for the Eagles. This’ll be a short-lived celebration and we’ll get going next week.”

Ashton Ault scrembles right during the Bellbrook game against CJ. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2020/10/web1_thumbnail_DSC09144.jpg Ashton Ault scrembles right during the Bellbrook game against CJ.