Legacy wrestlers projected state champs

XENIA — If the latest projections hold to form, the Ohio High School Athletic Association may want to change the name of the Division III state wrestling tournament to the Legacy Christian Academy Showcase.

The Knights are not only the projected team champ by borofanohio.net’s Billy Schaefer — who is considered a leading prognosticator on the sport — but all nine wrestlers are currently ranked in the top eight in the state for the first time and are projected to place at the state tournament.

Legacy is picked to win its first team state title with 147 points, easily distancing itself from No. 2 Milan Edison (114) and Delta and Miami East (73 points each), according to Schaefer’s standings.

Individually, there are two projected state champs, which would double what the school currently has. Dillon Campbell at 113 and Ohio State recruit Gavin Brown at 145 are currently ranked No. 1 in Ohio. If Brown wins the title, it would be his second (he won the 126-pound title it in 2019). Tommy Hoskins was the school’s first champ in 2017, Legacy’s first year with wrestling.

Brayden Brown (126) is ranked No. 2, Logan Attisano (120) is ranked No. 3, Eli Campbell (106), Camron Lacure (132), and Nick Alvarez (170) are ranked No. 4, Boede Campbell (138) is No. 6, and Ethan Cooper (152) is No. 7.

Legacy's Gavin Brown is of two projected state champs for the Knights.

By Scott Halasz shalasz@aimmediamidwest.com

