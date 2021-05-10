WU athletes highlight dean’s and president’s academic lists

WILBERFORCE — Wilberforce University athletes were well-represented on the school’s list of academic honors.

Of the school’s enrollment of 392, 24 percent of those on the recently announced President’s List or Dean’s List are members of the school’s athletic teams.

“This is a prime example of why we are students first, and athletes second,” said Athletics Director Derek Williams. “These young men and women are toeing the line and leading by example.”

The WU sports program includes men’s and women’s cross country, track and field, golf and basketball.

To be named to the President’s List, a student must have at least a 3.6 grade-point average. To make the Dean’s List, a student must have at least a 3.0 GPA.

WU President Dr. Elfred Anthony Pinkard praised all of the scholars.

“Thank you for not being afraid to be excellent and for defying the stereotypes about young African Americans,” he said. “Thank you for respecting the tradition of Wilberforce University and for honoring the sacrifice of all those who support your being here.”