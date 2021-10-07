Bellbrook wins sectional title

SPRINGFIELD — The Southwestern Buckeye League champions continued its quality run of play Tuesday in securing a sectional title at Reid Park’s North Course.

Bellbrook shot a school record for a sectional tournament with a 308 team score, besting second-place Beavercreek by 23 strokes.

“We get to play that course twice a year,” said Bellbrook head coach Jeff Scohy. “We played at the [David Christoff Memorial], a great event they put on there, and played in mid-September. Then we also went out and played a practice round on Saturday. So, we had some experience on it, but that was by far our lowest score we’ve ever shot there. … Granted, the weather conditions were a lot tougher because it was windy, but they were much more comfortable this time.”

The start of play was delayed by fog, but when balls started flying all five Bellbrook players bested their season averages.

Freshman CJ Scohy took home co-medalist honors with a even-par 72 to lead the team, tying with Carroll senior Shane Ochs.

Jeff Scohy said it was difficult to know what to expect from CJ because of his youth, but has seen his progression improve this season each time he handles himself with confidence on the course.

“He’s been putting in crazy work and getting better throughout the year and really just been leading us the entire time,” Jeff Scohy said. “He’s been consistent for the most part even though as a freshman that’s probably the toughest part is get consistent.”

Junior Andrew Magill, competing in his first full varsity season, followed with a 77, senior Kane Ely fired a 78 and senior Mayne Lemon carded an 81 to round out the team scoring. Junior Sam Wellbaum also added an 87.

Carroll and Tippecanoe joined Bellbrook and Beavercreek as the other district qualifiers. Xenia was the first team out after finishing in fifth.

Qualifying as an individual was Xenia junior Wyatt Cowdrey, who shot 81 to make the district tournament.

Jeff Scohy is in his fourth year as the team’s coach and said he has enjoyed the year-by-year improvements to see his team get better each time it hits the course, culminating so far in this sectional title.

“The kids get a little better each time playing in their game and working on course management,” he said. “During the season, we don’t do too much trying to mess with their swings. Like, I’ll work on fundamentals and things like that. Things in the season are more about their mental game and learning how to manage courses and being smart out there and how to limit damage when they get in trouble out there.”

The district tournament will be held at Beavercreek Golf Club next Thursday. Bellbrook will get an early peak on Monday at the course when it competes in the Firebird Invitational held by Kettering Fairmont.

In the girls sectional tournament on Wednesday, Bellbrook senior Marisa Alfes fired a 1-under 71 at Yankee Trace Golf Club and qualified for the district with the third-lowest score. Only Centerville’s Morgan Rodgers (69) and Jenna Hayes (70) shot lower scores. Alfes qualified for the district last year as well, finishing tied for 35th with an 87 at Glenview.

The Sectional Champion Bellbrook Golden Eagles (L-R): Senior Kane Ely, freshman CJ Scohy, junior Andrew Magill, junior Sam Wellbaum, senior Mayne Lemon and head coach Jeff Scohy. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2021/10/web1_CMYKimage0.jpg The Sectional Champion Bellbrook Golden Eagles (L-R): Senior Kane Ely, freshman CJ Scohy, junior Andrew Magill, junior Sam Wellbaum, senior Mayne Lemon and head coach Jeff Scohy. Submitted by Jeff Scohy

Golden Eagles set sectional school record score at Reid Park North

By Steven Wright swright@aimmediamidwest.com

