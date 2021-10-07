Bellbrook wins on Senior Night

BELLBROOK — Bellbrook found itself getting back on the winning track with a Senior Night victory against Franklin at Miami Valley South Stadium on Thursday night.

The 5-1 win was the first time in the last six games the Golden Eagles have won two in a row after a 5-2-0 start to the season.

“We struggled a little bit against a really tough D-I schedule,” said Bellbrook head coach Brad Stork. “But we are D-I, so that’s what we have to do. It was good to see the girls play the way they did tonight.”

Franklin grabbed an early lead off a rebound from a direct kick, but Bellbrook got rolling midway through the first half.

Two goals scored by a pair of seniors in Kylie Bunker and Avery Bunsold put the Golden Eagles in front. Freshman Ella Stillings easily tapped in another with nine minutes left for a 3-1 halftime lead.

Stork said it was exciting to see the game play out with seniors making an impact on the night they were receiving recognition.

“Especially because this year we’ve had most of our goal scoring come from underclassmen,” he said. “It was really good to get some of the seniors involved in the goal scoring tonight.”

Bunker and senior Alyssa Lemos assisted on two of the first-half goals.

Just over midway into the second-half, sophomore Lily Schindler tied the team lead in goals at 10 on a flick by the keeper, assisted by sophomore Alyssa Peh. Senior Ally Bevins also added a goal to provide the final margin.

Bellbrook improved to 5-1-0 in SWBL play and moved to a full game up on Waynesville in the East Division. They are 8-6-0 overall and play at Monroe on Tuesday in the first of two road games to close out the regular season.

“If we win them both, it’s all on us,” Stork said. “We control our own destiny. The exciting part is it’s 100 percent up to us. It would be a first title since 2017.”

Bellbrook won 8-0 in the reserve game.

A trio of Bellbrook attackers look to stop a Franklin clearance attempt, including sophomore Lily Schindler (7), senior Kylie Bunker (23) and senior Alyssa Lemos (17). https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2021/10/web1_CMYKDSC_0041crop.jpg A trio of Bellbrook attackers look to stop a Franklin clearance attempt, including sophomore Lily Schindler (7), senior Kylie Bunker (23) and senior Alyssa Lemos (17). Steven Wright | Greene County News Bellbrook sophomore Lily Schindler (7) looks to play the ball shortly after the opening kick against Franklin. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2021/10/web1_CMYKDSC_0001crop.jpg Bellbrook sophomore Lily Schindler (7) looks to play the ball shortly after the opening kick against Franklin. Steven Wright | Greene County News Bellbrook senior Corinne Fleck (16) chases after a ball during the first half against Franklin. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2021/10/web1_CMYKDSC_0013crop.jpg Bellbrook senior Corinne Fleck (16) chases after a ball during the first half against Franklin. Steven Wright | Greene County News Bellbrook senior Corinne Fleck (16) watches a ball roll out of play on Thursday. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2021/10/web1_CMYKDSC_0021crop.jpg Bellbrook senior Corinne Fleck (16) watches a ball roll out of play on Thursday. Steven Wright | Greene County News Looking to head the ball off a corner kick is Bellbrook senior Reagan Ebel (9) against Franklin on Thursday. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2021/10/web1_CMYKDSC_0029crop.jpg Looking to head the ball off a corner kick is Bellbrook senior Reagan Ebel (9) against Franklin on Thursday. Steven Wright | Greene County News Chipping in Bellbrook’s third goal of the game is freshman Ella Stillings (33) against Franklin on Thursday. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2021/10/web1_CMYKDSC_0099crop.jpg Chipping in Bellbrook’s third goal of the game is freshman Ella Stillings (33) against Franklin on Thursday. Steven Wright | Greene County News Playing a throw-in is Bellbrook sophomore Lily Schindler (7) during the first half against Franklin. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2021/10/web1_CMYKDSC_0116crop.jpg Playing a throw-in is Bellbrook sophomore Lily Schindler (7) during the first half against Franklin. Steven Wright | Greene County News

By Steven Wright swright@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Steven Wright at 937-502-4498 and follow on Twitter @Steven_Wright_.

