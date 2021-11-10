Pictures: Wee Bucs teams in championship games

Brody Seitz hops over a Lebanon defensive player during first half-action in the sixth grade championship game.

The Xenia Wee Bucks fifth grade white team takes the field prior to the championship game against Northmont. Members of the team, coached by Freddie Williams and assistant Andy Lewis, are Adrian Lanier Jr., Brylan Creditt, Kaine Lewis, Masiya Starks, Conner Howard, Cayden Palmer, Gage Faulkner, Maclin Duke, Marqus Keller, Grayson Leverance, Jamison Williams, Jeremiah Goodrum, Greyson McClanahan, Brayson Gearing, Sawyer Lockwood, Emmet Gulley, and Brody Alderman. Northmont won, 22-0.

Marqus Keller tackles a Northmont running back.

Conner Howard (4) celebrates as a teammate makes a tough catch in the fifth grade championship game.

Xenia’s Jamison Williams looks to throw a pass during second-half action against Northmont Saturday.

Fifth grade cheerleaders, coached by Kayla Patterson and assistant Andrea Richardson, are Azure Davis, Madyson DeNise, Shannon Glass, Ali Hoskins, Haylynn Mickle, Alexandria Norfleet, Kaylee Norfleet, Addison Patterson, Olivia Smith, Natalie Stewart, Bristol Williamson, Ava Wirth, and Rori Wisecup.

Photos by Scott Halasz | Greene County News

The Xenia Wee Bucks sixth grade white team gets ready to run a play during it’s 22-20 win over Lebanon last Saturday in the Gem City Youth Conference championship game. Members of the team, coached by Brian Stephan and assistant Joe Hoagland, are Preston Fouts, Gage Stephan, Brody Seitz, Gavin Climie, Tai Combs, Sebastain Hoagland, Sonny Mounts, Kyle Bowman, Uriah Thomas, Tyler Thompson, Gabe Bowman, Braiden Davis, Cameron Bradley, Carter Smith, Brody McManes, Matthew VanDyne, Jaxon Austin, Kaleb Hise, Witten Duke, Kameron Williams, Michael Berry, Jeremiah Ball, Colton Albertini, Anthony Cassanio, and Max Greene.

Sixth grade cheerleaders, coached by Chelsey Doyle and assistant Leslie Cox, are Kennedy Cox, Kylie Doyle, Isabella Johnson, Madelynn Ladd, and Olivia Yankasky.