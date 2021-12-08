Greeneview edges out Cedarville

CEDARVILLE — After struggling against a press defense early, Greeneview turned the tables when it was needed most.

A 10-1 run to open the fourth quarter put the Rams in front and provide the boost needed in a 37-33 win at Cedarville on Wednesday.

Trailing 30-23 heading into the final eight minutes of play, Greeneview was able to take the Indians out of its comfort zone by applying a full court. Cedarville had done the same from the game’s outset to lead most of the contest.

“I thought we kind of got out slow. Cedarville came out and kind of smacked us,” Greeneview head coach Vince Purpero said. “We thought after playing Greenon last week we would be ready for a press but after the first few minutes they calmed down.”

Ellie Snyder was able to score five straight points to close the gap, and a three-pointer from Elyse Waggoner, the team’s only make from deep in the game, tied things up at 31 with 4:11 left.

“I think the way they were matched up on us defensively with bigger girls, we were able to take advantage of that,” Purpero said of his team’s pressure defense. “It got us back in the game.”

After trading buckets, Snyder scored a layup with 2:33 left to put the Rams up for good.

Greeneview (2-3) missed the front end of three one-and-one free throws to give Cedarville a final chance with 9.7 seconds left. Snyder was able to get a steal as Cedarville (1-5) crossed half court and took the ball the other way for a layup as time expired to secure its first OHC win this season.

“Our girls are gritty and tough,” Purpero said. “When it comes to half-court offense, we could grow in that area, but as far as a transition game it’s more of our style.”

Snyder finished with 19 points for Greeneview, including nine in the fourth quarter. Hailey Fannin added eight points and Waggoner scored five.

Mili Smith scored 10 points to lead Cedarville. Ayden Rodgers had nine points and produced several stellar defensive plays to frustrate Greeneview guards throughout the game. Molly Mossing and Ciara Horney both had six points as well.

After being tied at eight after the first quarter, Cedarville led 18-14 at halftime in a back and forth effort by both teams that saw the lead change six times in the second quarter alone.

The two teams combined to go 8-for-26 at the free throw line, which could have swung the result in either direction.

“We’re still growing, this is only our fifth game, and we’ll start calming down and make some shots,” Purpero said. “Our free throws weren’t very good and that could’ve helped us, but it really could’ve gone either way.”

