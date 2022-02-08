Boys sectional brackets unveiled

XENIA — Three Greene County schools earned top-four seeds in their respective divisions in the boys basketball sectional tournament.

The draws were unveiled on Sunday and Beavercreek, Cedarville, and Yellow Springs all were voted amongst the highest placed schools in southwest Ohio.

In Division I, Fairborn (1-17) will have a chance to pull off a feat no other team has done this season: Defeat Centerville. The top-ranked team in the latest AP poll released on Monday and the No. 1-seed in the Butler sectional will play the Skyhawks on Feb. 16 at 5:30 p.m.

Beavercreek (11-8) is the highest seeded D-I team in the county and will play at the Centerville sectional. The No. 4-seed matches up against No. 15 Troy on Feb. 19 at 7:15 p.m.

At the same sectional, Xenia (7-12) will be the No. 16-seed and faces off against No. 2 Fairmont, which is ranked fourth in the state. The game will be played at 3:45 p.m. on the 19th.

Beavercreek and Xenia would be lined up in the bracket to meet in a sectional final if both advance.

Bellbrook (12-7) will begin at the Division II Fairmont sectional as the No. 8-seed. Its first game will be against No. 15 Kenton Ridge on Feb. 19 at 1 p.m.

Also in D-II, Carroll (11-8) is placed in the Springfield sectional and will be the No. 10-seed. The Patriots also play on the 19th at 11 a.m. and will be facing No. 13 Northridge.

In D-III at the Princeton sectional, Greeneview (13-6) is the No. 9-seed. Getting a bye past the opening round, the Rams will face No. 9 Madeira on Feb. 22 at 7:30 p.m.

Wrapping up with D-IV, three local teams will all compete in the Troy sectional.

Cedarville (17-4) is the highest seeded squad. The No. 3 Indians, which made the regional semifinal round last season as the furthest advancing Greene County school, will begin play on Feb. 19 against No. 11 Miami Valley at 4 p.m. The winner of that game will face No. 4 Yellow Springs (13-4), which was placed into a bye past the opening round. The Bulldogs game will be held on Feb. 23 at 6 p.m.

Legacy Christian (11-7) will be the No. 6-seed and begins play facing No. 10 Tri-County North on the 19th at 7 p.m. The Knights bracket sets up potential sectional final games against either Cedarville or Yellow Springs should any of the schools advance far enough.

The state tournament will be held at University of Dayton Arena again, with the state semifinals set to be held on March 18 and finals on March 20.

Greene County state boys basketball sectional tournament brackets https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2022/02/CMYKBoysBBallBrackets2022.pdf Greene County state boys basketball sectional tournament brackets File photo Cedarville junior Drew Koning (3) and his Indians teammates are the No. 3 seed in the Troy sectional bracket in Division IV. A regional semifinalist last season, Cedarville hopes to have just as much success this season when the team opens tournament play against Miami Valley on Feb. 19. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2022/02/web1_CMYKDSC_0031crop.jpg File photo Cedarville junior Drew Koning (3) and his Indians teammates are the No. 3 seed in the Troy sectional bracket in Division IV. A regional semifinalist last season, Cedarville hopes to have just as much success this season when the team opens tournament play against Miami Valley on Feb. 19.

By Steven Wright swright@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Steven Wright at 937-502-4498 and follow on Twitter @Steven_Wright_.

