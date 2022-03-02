Carroll falls in district title game

DAYTON — Baskets were hard to come by for Carroll as its season came to an end in the Division II district finals.
To make things worse, Roger Bacon came out of halftime on fire on its way to a 63-38 win at UD Arena on Wednesday.
“I knew coming into today Roger Bacon does a great job on defense and we didn’t hit shots to be able to hang with them and be competitive as much as we needed,” Carroll head coach Tim Cogan said.
The Patriots were 5-of-34 from the field in the second half and had only one make on 15 attempts behind the arc. The team’s leading scorer, Sean McKitrick, led the way in the game with 15 points but also struggled to find open shots in his 17 attempts.
Carroll grabbed an early lead off of a pair of three-pointers by McKitrick in the opening minutes. Roger Bacon came out of a timeout with a 10-0 run though to take a six-point lead which it never relinquished.
Carroll was only able to produce a single basket in the final six minutes of the half and trailed by 10 at the break.
The Patriots defense had been stellar during its end of season run in holding opponents to under 50 points per game, but gave up numerous second chance opportunities on top of an 8-of-17 shooting performance from three by the Spartans.
Logan O’Bleness and Luke Kates both had eight points for Carroll in their final games as seniors.
Roger Bacon advances to face Cincinnati Woodward, which won in the opening game of the evening, in a regional semifinal game.
“We had one returning starter this year, started off the season season 0-3, but got to a district final,” Cogan said. “You know, obviously it’s never easy to go out like that. Especially in that fashion.”
Carroll closes its season with a 16-10 record.
