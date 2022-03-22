Ochs picked as first-team All-Ohio

XENIA — Two Greene County athletes appeared on the All-Ohio girls basketball lists released on Monday.

Carroll senior Sarah Ochs was named to the Division II first-team, while Yellow Springs senior Angie Smith placed on the honorable mention list in D-IV. The players were selected by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association.

Ochs is on an All-Ohio team for the second straight season, as she was also a second-team selection in 2021. It’s the third consecutive season a Patriots player has made one of the state’s top-three teams.

A first-team pick in the GCL for the second consecutive season, Ochs led the league in scoring at 17.1 points per game, and was one of its top three-point shooters by making 36.6 percent of her attempts. She was near the top in steals by averaging 3.3 per game, which helped her team get a No. 1-seed in the sectional tournament draw.

The honorable mention selection for Smith caps off a year filled with honors for the Yellow Springs senior.

In addition to be named the Metro Buckeye Conference’s Player of the Year, Smith was also District 15 Player of the Year and a second-team All-Southwest District player. She set the school record for points in a career and lead the Bulldogs to its first league title since 2013.

Smith averaged 21.3 points, 8.7 rebounds, 4.6 steals, and 6.3 assists per game this season.

DIVISION II

Players of the Year: Claire Henson, Germantown Valley View; Faith Stinson, Thornville Sheridan

Coach of the Year: Dave Honhart, Eaton; Roy Infalvi Jr., Perry; J.D. Walters, Thornville Sheridan

First Team: Claire Henson, Germantown Valley View, 5-10, sr., 19.6; Ella Riggs, Indian Hill 5-9, sr., 21.3; Sarah Ochs, Carroll, 5-5, sr., 17.1; Mari Bickley, Shaker Heights Laurel, 5-11, jr., 17.0; Lexi Howe, Dresden Tri-Valley, 5-10, jr., 17.6; Emily Bratton, Bloom-Carroll, 5-7, so., 17.4; Faith Stinson, Sheridan, 6-1, sr., 14.3; Lily Bottomley, Northwest, 6-2, jr., 16.8; Bailey Shutsa, Norton, 5-5 1/2, sr., 13.1; Sophie Niese, Shelby, 5-6, sr., 9.1.

Second Team: Catara DeJarnette, Chagrin Falls Kenston, 5-6, Sr., 17.5; Alexa Hocevar, Chesterland West Geauga, 6-0, jr., 16.5; Mary Ferrito, Jonathan Alder, 5-9, sr., 18.2; Daniya McDonald, Whitehall, 6-0, so., 20.4; Kiki McElrath, Hartley, 5-6, jr., 17.1; Ella Wigal, Granville, 5-11, jr., 15.5; Jamisyn Stinson, Sheridan, 5-10, So., 17.2; Abbie Smith, Vincent Warren, 6-0, Sr., 16.6; Gia Casalinova, CVCA, 5-8, jr., 16.2; Chelsea Evanich, Marlington, 5-10, so., 15.8; Marianna Plas, Vermilion, 5-6, sr. 19.2.

Third Team: Jada Pohlen, Hamilton Badin, 5-10, sr., 14.0; Riley Smith, Kettering Archbishop Alter, 6-2, so., 14.5; Morgan Kiser, Dover, 5-7, sr., 15.9; Ella Brandewie, Hartley, 6-3, jr., 11.6; Cate Schieber, Granville, 5-9, sr., 12.5; Cameron Zinn, Vinton County, 5-11, Sr., 13.7; Naomi Benson, Streetsboro, 6-2, fr., 14.0; Emma Pedroza, Napoleon, 5-7, sr., 14.3; Brooklyn Davis, Norwalk, 5-6, jr., 13.2; Bekah Conrad, Bellville Clear Fork, 6-4, sr., 17.3.

Special Mention: Kendall Dieringer, St. Marys Memorial, 5-8, sr., 14.6; Brinn Hunt, Toledo Central Catholic, 5-10, sr., 11.2; Zoe Best, Lima Shawnee, 5-9, so., 16.3; Olivia Baker, Shelby, 5-8, sr., 15.3; Tegan Bartoe, Vinton County, 5-8, Sr., 16.8; Hannah Logan, Caledonia River Valley, 5-10, sr., 18.0; Angela Kumler, New Concord John Glenn, 6-3, sr., 11.2; Kinsey Patterson, Millersburg West Holmes, 5-4, sr.,10.9; Bailey Eddleman, Uhrichsville Claymont,5-6, jr., 14.0; Jersey Draughn, Zanesville 5-6, so., 12.8; Ava Patti, Rocky River, 5-9, so., 11.7; Kaci Kanicki, Ashtabula Edgewood, 5-7, Jr., 18.0; JaC’ana Anderson, Perry, 5-10, 11.8; Abbey Schmitz, Oberlin Firelands, 5-11, sr., 16.9; Deborah Davenport, Cincinnati Woodward, 6-2, sr., 16.8; Jacey Harding, Chillicothe, 5-8, Jr., 22.0; Avery Miller, Chillicothe Unioto, 5-8, sr., 14.0; T.J. Carpenter, Jackson, 5-11, So., 11.8; Mallory Hawley, Pomeroy Meigs, 5-9, sr., 17.5; Hannah Rauch, Fairfield Union, 5-5, sr., 9.5; Kelli Stewart, Waverly, 5-10, jr., 18.0; Laurell Brown, Lodi Cloverleaf, 5-10, sr., 21.9; Sophia Gregory, West Branch, 6-1, so., 12.8; Chloe Neider, Struthers, 5-6, jr. 14.5; Ashley Cudnik, Canal Fulton Northwest, 5-10, jr., 13.1; Annie Watson, Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary, 6-0, sr., 11.0; Victoria McKnight, Copley, 5-10, jr., 12.9.

Honorable Mention: Alana Kramer, London, 5-8, jr., 13.2; Reese Pittman, Bloom-Carroll, 5-6, sr., 11.7; Evan Platfoot, Jonathan Alder, 5-7, so., 10.2; Sydnie Smith, Bexley, 5-10, jr., 13.7; Emma West, Highland, 5-10, sr., 13.3; Kylee White, Licking Valley, 5-6, sr., 13.6; Olivia Baumann, Eaton, 6-0, jr., 8.1; Jordan Pettigrew, Ponitz, 5-6, Sr., 21.3; Kacie Badylak, Cincinnati McNicholas, 5-8, sr., 15.0; Mari Gerton, Cincinnati Summit Country Day, 5-7, fr., 16.5; Mahya Lindesmith, Hamilton Badin, 5-7, sr., 14.8 ; Peyton Shafer, Goshen, 5-9, so., 18.5; Alex Frazee, Vincent Warren, 5-9, jr., 15.7; Kenzie Davis, Jackson, 5-11, so., 11.7; Rylee Lisle, Pomeroy Meigs, 6-0, jr., 12.0; Claire Cooperider, Fairfield Union, 5-11, sr., 8.5; Gabby McConnell, Circleville, 5-10, so., 10.9; Hillery Jacobs, Miami Trace, 5-8, jr., 10.5; Gracie Dean, Hillsboro, 5-7, sr., 16.3; Bailey Vulgamore, Waverly, 5-9, jr., 15.1; Bailey Beckstedt, Sheridan, 5-7, sr., 10.0; Tori Jones, Dover, 5-6, sr., 14.7; Mya Oliver, New Concord John Glenn, 5-8, fr., 14.7; Kenli Norman, Byesville Meadowbrook, 5-6, so., 13.5; Jenna Cassidy, Minerva, 5-2, sr., 13.5; Anna Krupa, Dresden Tri-Valley, 5-8, sr.. 13.0; McKenna Scott, Wintersville Indian Creek, 5-6, fr., 12.5; Alexis Thoburn, St. Clairsville, 5-7, sr.,12.3; Hillari Baker, Carrollton, 5-6, so., 12.0; Jeanne Hujer, Richfield Revere, 5-7, sr. 7.1; Tori Smith, Lodi Cloverleaf, 5-11, sr., 14.8; Autumn Meyer, Medina Buckeye, 6-1, sr., 19.8; Abbie Davidson, Salem, 5-5, jr., 8.9; Rylee Hutton, Salem, 5-5, soph, 8.9; Aaliyah Wirth, Wooster Triway, 5-8, so. 13.4; Anna Lippiatt, Beloit West Branch 6-0, sr., 8.6; Connie Cougras, Poland Seminary, 5-4, sr., 12.4; Maggie Pavlansky, Cortland Lakeview, 5-8, jr., 12.8; Sieasia Tripplett, Girard, 5-4, jr., 10.8; Abaigh Fischer, Ravenna Southeast, 5-10, sr., 11.1; Maria Warner, Alliance Marlington, 5-4, jr., 11.2; Shelby Emich, Copley, 5-9, jr., 9.5; Gabby Destefano, Norton, 5-11, sr., 8.7; Lauryn Stover, Gates Mills Gilmour Academy, 5-10, Sr. 10.7; Helen Holley, Shaker Heights Laurel, 6-1, so., 10.0; Taylor Skinner, Jefferson Area, 5-11, Sr., 14.3; Delaney Peters, LaGrange Keystone, 5-7, jr., 15.8; Kate Bollinger, Gates Mills Hawken, 5-8, jr., 15.0; Taylor Haynes, Cleveland Heights Lutheran East, 5-5, so., 15.0; Lilly Stukus, Chagrin Falls, 5-6, fr., 11.8; Kelley Baker, Sandusky Perkins, 6-2, sr., 4.9; Brooklyn Vaughn, Toledo Central Catholic, 5-11, so., 10.8; Ava Craddock, Lima Bath, 5-8, sr., 13.8; Reese Grothaus, Bryan, 5-7, jr., 11.7 ; Haylee Baker, Shelby, 5-8, sr., 12.5; Emma Bollinger, Bellevue, 5-6, sr., 14.3; DC Lanier, Port Clinton, 5-2, so., 20.2; Ryann Steinbrick, Oak Harbor, 5-9, sr., 21.1.

DIVISION IV

Player of the Year: Emily Siesel, Buckeye Central

Coach of the Year: Ed Reed, Fairport

First Team: Rylee Sagester, New Madison Tri-Village, 5-7, jr., 16.5; Ava Sholtis, Fort Loramie, 5-10, sr., 12.8; Tai Roberts, Andrews Osborne Academy, 5-4, sr., 22.1; Kalista Friday, Woodsfield Monroe Central, 5-6, sr., 17.8; Jenna Carlisle, Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans, 5-10, sr., 21.0; Sophia Kline, Berne Union, 6-1, jr., 19.9; Bri Claxon, South Webster, 5-9, sr., 26.3; Corri Vermilya, Loudonville, 5-9, so, 27.5; Belle Zirzow, Bristol, 6-0, sr., 23.7; Emily Siesel, New Washington Buckeye Central, 5-6, sr., 18.4.

Second Team: Morgan Hunt, New Madison Tri-Village, 5-11, jr., 15.0; Austy Miller, Bradford, 5-6, sr., 22.2; Sarah Zimmerman, Cincinnati Country Day, 6-0, sr., 15; Katie Zatta, Steubenville Catholic Central, 5-6, sr., 21.2; Cara Taylor, Waterford, 5-3, Sr., 11.6; Kendall Braden, Toledo Christian, 5-8, so., 22.2; Mackenzie Royal-Davis, Toledo Christian, 6-0, sr., 18.6; Claudia Pifher, New Washington Buckeye Central, 5-8, sr., 21.1; Abi Lammers, Miller City, 5-6, sr., 21.2; Lacie Fenstermaker, Pandora-Gilboa, 5-11, sr., 19.0.

Third Team: Melody Arnett, Miami Valley Christian Academy, 6-5, sr., 18.9; Kara McFadden Fairport Harbor Fairport Harding, 5-5, jr., 18.6; Maren McCallister, New Hope Christian Academy, 5-11, jr., 22.7; Chloe Chard-Peloquin, Newark Catholic, 6-2, sr., 14.1; Briana Orsborne, Glouster Trimble, 5-9, sr., 15.0; Mackenzie Suprano, Waterford, 5-5, Sr., 13.8; Ellie Gabel, New Knoxville, 5-7, sr., 13.1; Maddy McCall, Norwalk St. Paul, 6-0, sr., 13.6; Sammy Hoelscher, Maria Stein Marion Local, 5-9, sr., 16.4; Macie Miller, Old Fort, 5-4, so., 19.4.

Special Mention: Ellie Bruce, Fisher Catholic, 6-2, so., 15.6; Brooklyn Hess, Danville, 5-11, sr., 12.9; Gianna Lane, Tree of Life, 5-7, fr., 21.9; Katie Neuhart, Delaware Christian, 5-8, sr., 21.7; Lexi Wenger, Northmor, 5-8, sr., 15.7; Maddie Powers, Malvern, 5-9, jr., 21.0; Paige Gorby, Shadyside, 5-8, sr.,18.1; Riley Thomas, Strasburg-Franklin, 6-0, fr. 16.8; Kelsey Harlan, Hannibal River, 5-6, so., 15.4; Mya Leach, Sarahsville Shenandoah, 5-7, so., 14.6;Alyssa Cevera, Ashtabula St. John, 5-2, so., 17.1; Tess Conroy, Cuyahoga Heights, 5-7, jr., 15.6; Elise Champagne, Columbia Station Columbia, 5-7, So., 12.9; Marshae Hill, Willoughby Cornerstone Christian Academy, 5-5, so. 15.4; Bella Whaley, Ironton St. Joseph, 5-9, sr., 15.5; Payton Johnson, Peebles, 5-9, so., 21.1; Desiree Simpson, Symmes Valley, 5-9, so., 12.3; Kayla Evans, Racine Southern, 5-7, sr., 16.7; Olivia Smith, Bainbridge Paint Valley, 5-7, sr., 13.1; Abby Cochenour, Beaver Eastern, 5-7, sr., 23.2; Kasey Kimbler, Franklin Furnace Green, 5-6, sr., 22.1; Annie Dettwiller, Ports. Notre Dame, 6-1, jr., 12.2; Ashley Shroades, Salineville Southern, 5-3, so., 22.6; Kylie Wilson, Jackson-Milton, 5-7, sr., 16.3; Katie Grexa, Kinsman Badger, 5-10, so., 20.0; Shalen Guilliams, Loudonville, 5-8, sr., 17.4; Jacey Mullen, New Middletown Spring., 5-11, jr., 19.0; Marissa Ventura, Maplewood, 5-7, sr., 16.0; Lucia Wolford, McDonald, 5-7, sr., 18.3; Addesa Miller, Dalton, 5-8, so., 12.6; Kenzie Schroeder, Hicksville, 6-0, jr., 19.6; Shelby Grover, Lucas, 5-9, jr., 20.0; Kenzie King, Columbus Grove, 5-6, sr., 14.2; Cali Gregory, Convoy Crestview, 5-10, so., 18.6; Sage Woolace, Stryker, 5-3, jr., 17.3.

Honorable Mention: Voni Bethel, Fisher Catholic, 5-7, so., 10.1; Rylee Davis, Madison-Plains, 5-11, sr., 10.9; Abbi Evans, Berne Union, 5-4, jr., 7.0; Hannah Hubbard, Granville Christian, 5-5, sr., 16.5; Laura Keith, East Knox, 5-9, sr., 15.2; Raylynn Mullins, Ridgedale, 5-10, sr., 16.2; Paris Richardson, Tree of Life, 5-10, sr., 11 ; Carmen Heuker, Botkins, 5-5, sr., 15; Anne Murphy Fayetteville Perry, 5-7, jr., 16.6; Angie Smith, Yellow Springs, 5-7, sr., 21.3; Meghan Downing, Tri-Village, 6-2, sr., 13.4 ; Grace Barnes, Cincinnati Country Day, 5-8, jr., 15.5; Claudia Harrington, Covington, 5-6, sr., 16.0; Emily Young, Glouster Trimble, 5-6, sr., 13.0; Jessie Rutt, South Gallia, 5-9, sr., 12.5; Tori Triplett, South Gallia, 5-4, so., 12.1; Hanna Uhrig, Bainbridge Paint Valley, 5-6, sr., 11.8; Jaylie Parr, Whiteoak, 5-7, so., 13.2; Kenzie Morrison, Peebles, 5-7, sr., 14.0; Kenzi Ferneau, Latham Western, 5-6, jr., 12.8; Jordyn Rittenhouse, Latham Western, 5-6, jr., 12.2; MacKenzie Whitley, New Boston, 5-7, Sr., 13.0; Gracie Ashley, Ports. Notre Dame, 5-11, so., 9.1; Faith Maloney, South Webster, 6-0, sr., 9.2; Reese Triplett, New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic, 5-8, jr., 15.0; Jules Hood, Caldwell, 5-4, sr., 13.3; Hallie Bommer, Beallsville, 5-7, sr.,13.1; Kara Ramsey, New Matamoras Frontier, 5-6, jr., 12.0; Gentry Brown, Shadyside, 5-9, jr.,11.5; Lanie Bower, Malvern, 5-4, sr., 11.0; Emma Gilkerson, Strasburg-Franklin, 5-9, sr. 10.4; Makaela McLaughlin, Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans, 6-0, sr., 10.0.; Madison Lesnak, New Middletown Springfield, 5-10, jr., 10.0; Baylie Starcher, Maplewood, 5-1, sr., 12.5; Faith Hollobaugh, Warren Kennedy, 5-6, sr., 13.7; Ava Darney, Jackson-Milton, 5-10, so., 13.2; Jaylyn Mullenax, Bristol, 5-8, sr., 8.1; Addison Thompson, Kinsman Badger, 5-6, jr., 10.0; Savannah Procick, Lowellville, 5-5, jr., 12.5; Alivia Morrison, McDonald, 5-9, jr., 14.1; Briah Daniel, Windham, 5-7, so., 12.0; Ella Lunsford, Dalton, 5-7, jr., 10.9; Rachel Faber, Elyria Open Door, 5-11, So., 12.6. Talyssa Moody, Cuyahoga Heights, 5-6, Jr., 12.1; Olivia Eldridge, Fairport Harbor Fairport Harding, 5-10, sr., 9.1; Sidney Iler, Elyria First Baptist, 5-4, sr., 14.2; Haley Domen, Middlefield Cardinal, 5-5, sr., 10.1; Julia Jaenke, Cuyahoga Heights, 5-8, so., 11.1; Olivia Schalk, New Riegel, 5-11, so., 15.7; Kaylona Butler, Toledo Christian, 5-6, jr., 14.7; Avery Henschen, New Knoxville, 5-10, sr., 12.3; Kaylee Freund, New Bremen, 5-7, sr., 14.0; Makenna Depinet, Attica Seneca East, 5-7, sr., 15.0; Gabrielle Stober, Rockford Parkway, 5-11, jr., 15.6; Ally Schindler, Defiance Ayersville, 5-11, so., 10.1.

Carroll senior Sarah Ochs has been selected as a first-team All-Ohio player in Division II by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association. Ochs was one of the top players in the GCL this season on both ends of the floor. She averaged above 17 points per game and more than three steals as well. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2022/03/web1_CMYKOchsPOTY.jpg Carroll senior Sarah Ochs has been selected as a first-team All-Ohio player in Division II by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association. Ochs was one of the top players in the GCL this season on both ends of the floor. She averaged above 17 points per game and more than three steals as well. Steven Wright | Greene County News

Yellow Springs’ Smith named honorable mention

By Steven Wright [email protected]

Contact Steven Wright at 937-502-4498 and follow on Twitter @Steven_Wright_.

Contact Steven Wright at 937-502-4498 and follow on Twitter @Steven_Wright_.