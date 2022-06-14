Ray, Seitz new LCA coach hires

XENIA — Legacy Christian Academy has filled its varsity boys golf and boys basketball head coaching vacancies.

Brian Ray has been hired as the new golf coach, while Steve Seitz has taken the basketball position.

Ray is also the Director of Development at LCA and lives in Cedarville along with his wife, Shari. He has been an active participant at Locust Hills Golf Course since 2008.

Seitz is a 2000 Xenia High School graduate and works for the City of Kettering. He has coached within the Xenia school district for years and was previously a junior high coach at LCA. Seitz is married to his wife, Stephanna, and have three children.

By Steven Wright [email protected]

