Seven new members of Beavercreek Athletics HOF

BEAVERCREEK — The Beavercreek High School Athletic Hall of Fame committee has announced the induction of seven athletes as its 2022 class.

Doug Beck, Kylie Briem, Maria Cardow, David Geiger, Michael Hauschild, Jack Pohlmann, and Ryan Sedlar are the newest members and will be honored at a ceremony on Sept. 2, which will be held in the Beavercreek High School Auditorium.

Doors will be open at 4:15 p.m., with a reception and buffet to be held before the ceremony is scheduled to begin at 5:45 p.m. in the BHS Commons area. The emcees for this event are Dr. Ron Roddy and Dr. David Stewart.

The recipients will also be introduced at half time of the Beavercreek and Pontiz CTC football game at Frank Zink Field the same evening.

This event is open to the public, students, friends, family of the inductees as well as past BHS Athletic HOF members. Those planning to attend the buffet are asked to send a RSVP to [email protected]

Here are profiles of the seven members of the class of 2022:

Douglas L. Beck 1969 graduate – 5 varsity letters – football/track

Doug played football and participated in Track. He earned five varsity letters. In football he played both ways on offense and defense and was a co-captain his senior year when he also led the team in tackles.

He was a member of the 1967–68 football team which was the WOL co-champion with an 8-2 record. The 1968–69 football team was also WOL Champion and was the first Beavercreek team to end the season undefeated and untied with a 10-0 record.

In track, Doug competed in shot-put and the discus. He once held the school’s shot-put record.

After graduation, due to injuries, he did not participate in collegiate sports.

Kylie Briem 2010 graduate – 3 varsity Letters – soccer

Kylie was a defender all three years on the girl’s varsity soccer team. She was All-Ohio her junior and senior years. Defender is a position that doesn’t generate statistical numbers like a forward or midfielder, but Kylie was the leader of the defensive unit. In 2007, the defense allowed 18 goals in 18 games with eight shutouts, and in 2008, it allowed 17 goals in 20 games with nine shutouts. The 2009 season was outstanding, as she led a unit which allowed nine goals in 20 games with 12 shutouts. Clearly a dominating defender as a junior and senior, Kylie emerged as one of the top defenders in the state. Kylie earned 2009 All-Ohio second team, Dayton District first team, GWOC all-conference, GWOC first team, 2008 All-Ohio second team, Dayton District first Team, GWOC all-conference, GWOC first team, 2007 GWOC special mention.

Kylie played Division I soccer at Bowling Green State University.

Maria Cardow 1994 graduate – 5 varsity letters – soccer/track

Maria was an outstanding goalie on the 1993 soccer team that placed third in the state and was WOL Champions. In her senior season, she recorded 11 shutouts. Maria was also the team captain in 1993. She was a first team All-WOL and All-Dayton selection. The same year, Maria was selected to be on the regional team and Olympic Development Soccer. She was selected as starting goalie to represent Ohio South at the 1993 regional training program.

In track, Maria earned three varsity letters. In 1993-94 she was the team captain and a student coach. Maria made the regional finals in high hurdles, 300-meter hurdles, and high jump.

After high school, Maria attended the University of Chicago where she competed in soccer and track and field. Maria also walked on and played softball.

David Geiger – 1967 graduate – 3 varsity letters – wrestling

Dave was Beavercreek’s first state wrestling placer. He finished third at 154 pounds in 1967. For the three years, Dave wrestled on Beavercreek’s wrestling team under Paul Martin and was undefeated in dual meets. He was part of teams winning the Western Ohio League championship, a winner at the Dayton district and won every tournament the team participated in.

Dave was a two-time Western Ohio League champion. In his junior year, he was second in the district at 165 pounds. In his senior year, he was the district champion at 154, which qualified him to represent Beavercreek in the state tournament. The team placed 12th in the state tournament.

Dave was one of the wrestling team captains. He shared the Most Valuable Wrestler honors with Jim Kick his senior year.

Additionally, Dave was a two-year member of the National Honor Society.

After high school, Dave was offered scholarships from 11 colleges. He chose Indiana University because of its academic and athletic programs. Dave received a full athletic scholarship to wrestle for IU.

Michael Hauschild – 2008 graduate – 5 varsity letters – baseball/basketball

In baseball, Mike had a 6-1 record his senior year with a 1.21 ERA. He pitched a no-hitter against Stebbins. His batting average was .306. He earned GWOC honors in 2006, 2007 and 2008, making the first team his senior season. Mike was the Beaver’ team MVP in 2008.

Mike made the All-Area first team as chosen by the Miami Valley Baseball Coaches Association

Also Mizuno All-Ohio, he was a member of Team Ohio (Ohio Baseball Coaches Association) to play in the Sunbelt Classic (a national baseball tournament played in Norman, Oklahoma) where the team placed third.

Mike was aalso a scholar athlete during basketball in 2006-07 and 2007-08

He was nominated for the Warner Prize for leadership during the 2007-08 school year.

After high school, Mike was a member of the University of Dayton baseball team and started Dayton baseball’s first NCAA Tournament game at Texas A&M in 2012. Mike was drafted by the Houston Astros in 2012 and played professionally for 10 years. He also played five seasons at the AAA level and pitched six games in the majors, four for Texas in 2017 and two for Toronto in 2018.

Jack Pohlmann – 2012 graduate – 4 varsity Letters – swimming

Jack was the state champion in the 100 breaststroke event in 2012 and was a member of the state champion 200 medley relay team. Jack currently is the school’s 100 breast record holder.

Jack earned numerous league, state and scholastic honors during his high school career: GWOC Swimmer of the Year in 2011 and 2012, GWOC champion from 2008-2012, district champion of 2011-2012 and swimmer of the meet in the 2012 state championships. Jack was a member of the GWOC relay championship teams from 2008-2012. He was a state qualifier all four years. Jack was a Scholastic All-American swimmer from 2010-12.

Jack was the National Honor Society President in 2012, Beavercreek High School’s Physics Bowl AAPT top scorer in 2011, and for the Science Bowl in 2011-12.

Jack qualified for the US Olympic Trials in 2012, and was the captain of the USA Junior National Team in Osaka, Japan, in 2012. Jack attended Princeton University and was a member of the swimming and diving team from 2012-2016. He is the current Princeton University 200 and 400 medley relay record holder. The Tigers were the Ivy League champions in 2012. Jack was the captain of Princeton University swimming and diving team. In 2015, the team qualified for the NCAA Division I tournament.

Ryan Sedlar – 2012 graduate 11 varsity letters – basketball/football/track

Ryan was on the 2011-2012, 18-5 GWOC champions, district runner-up basketball team. In his senior season, he averaged 9.1 points per game and 6.1 assists. He had more than 250 career assists. Ryan earned numerous honors over his high school career in basketball. He earned four varsity letters and won the Scholar Athlete Award from 2009 through 2012. He was GWOC Central special mention in 2010-11, GWOC Central first team in 2011-12, a varsity captain for 2011-12, won the Coaches Award and was the Most Valuable Player the same year. Additionally, he was on the Dayton District 15 All-Star Team 2011-12 and Academic Player of the Year 2009-10.

In Football, Ryan earned three varsity letters, made the GWOC Central first team in 2010, was an All-Area special mention in 2010, and All-SW District special mention the same year.

In Track, Ryan was a four-year varsity letter winner. He was the 2012 team captain, a GWOC Student Leadership Representative in 2010, and winner of OHSAA Archie Griffin Sportsmanship Award for 2011-12.

After high school, Ryan chose to forgo sports and concentrate on his dental career path.

Geiger https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2022/08/web1_CMYKDave-Geiger.jpg Geiger Beck https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2022/08/web1_CMYKDoug-Beck.jpg Beck Pohlman https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2022/08/web1_CMYKJack-Pohlman.jpg Pohlman Breim https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2022/08/web1_CMYKKylie-Breim.jpg Breim Cardow https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2022/08/web1_CMYKMaria-Cardow.jpg Cardow Hauschild https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2022/08/web1_CMYKMike-Hauschild.jpg Hauschild Sedlar https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2022/08/web1_CMYKRyan-Sedlar_edited.jpg Sedlar

By Steven Wright [email protected]

Contact Steven Wright at 937-502-4498 and follow on Twitter @Steven_Wright_. Bios provided by Roy Smith.

