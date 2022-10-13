Week 8 previews: Bellbrook starts run toward SWBL title

BELLBROOK — Senior night for Bellbrook brings a step up in competition for both itself and visiting Monroe with a SWBL East division title still uncertain.

The two sides are at the top of the division, with Bellbrook being unbeaten at 5-0 with Monroe staying on their heels at 4-1.

Neither team has played an opponent with a winning record in the last four weeks, but both have been mostly cruising to easy wins during that stretch.

Bellbrook is on a seven-game winning streak and is six minutes from an undefeated record after losing to Tippecanoe in its season opener. The defense has led the charge this season as it has not allowed more than 14 points in all but one game.

It has allowed the team’s offense to find its groove on the ground. Relying on Elijah Brooks, who has taken the SWBL lead in rushing yardage this season, Bellbrook has gradually seen its points production grow weekly. The Golden Eagles averaged 16 points per game in non-league action, but have grown that number to 38.6 against the league.

Monroe won’t be an easy task to shut down. The Hornets are averaging 353 rushing yards per game and have a two-headed attack of Elijah Jackson and Ryan Miles that both will surely eclipse 1,000 yards this season. Monroe is one of the league’s highest scoring teams at 32ppg, but it has yet to defeat a team with a winning record.

A win for Bellbrook would set up a potential showdown of the final two undefeated teams in SWBL play next week against Valley View.

Greeneview at Catholic Central

The Rams have shown few issues overcoming any on-field adversity and now have two road games against OHC leaders to close out the season.

First up is Catholic Central, which began 6-0 but has lost two straight. Daniel Kamara continues to lead the league in rushing as a freshman and may challenge Greeneview’s run defense which has allowed a total of 52 yards on the ground in its last three games.

Alex Horney has stepped in at quarterback for Greeneview over that same span and has completed 62 percent of his passes with four touchdowns and no turnovers committed.

Southeastern at Cedarville

Cedarville will secure its first playoff berth in nine years with a win. It would be a tremendous achievement for the Indians after only producing eight wins over the last four seasons.

Southeastern won’t make it easy. After a 3-0 start to its season, SE has needed to pick itself up against tougher OHC teams before it ended its skid a week ago against Madison Plains.

Zack Mckee at quarterback and Hayden Davis running the ball both rank in the top-five in the OHC in their respective categories.

Fairborn at Tippecanoe

After nearly picking up its second win in back-to-back weeks, Fairborn will get a much stiffer test to see how much it has grown this season as the team plays its final road game of the regular season.

Tippecanoe’s offense has seen more struggles in recent weeks than it had earlier in the season, but its defensive play has not faltered.

The Red Devils have allowed the second fewest points in the MVL and are coming off a big win against Piqua to take control of the MVL Miami Division.

Northmont at Beavercreek

Beavercreek’s playoff hopes aren’t finished, but it will need some assistance. The Beavers can finish no higher than 11th, but still could not pass the Thunderbolts this week if the 25-game losing streak against GWOC opponents comes to an end.

Alter at Carroll

The Patriots can turn its season around with a rivalry win at home. A playoff berth isn’t out of the question either should Carroll win.

Alter has lost two straight and is 4-4 this season.

Week 9 Rankings

1. Xenia

2. Bellbrook

3. Greeneview

4. Cedarville

5. Fairborn

6. Beavercreek

7. Carroll

https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2022/10/web1_BellbrookLogoJPEG.jpg

Cedarville could clinch berth in playoffs

By Steven Wright [email protected]

GREENE COUNTY STATISTICAL LEADERS (Thru Week 8, Xenia-WC stats not included) Passing 1. Jackson Pyles (Jr.), Cedarville — 125/201, 1,488yds, 10TD, 12INT 2. Gavin McManus (So.), Xenia — 82/120, 1,307yds, 15TD, 7INT 3. J.T. Smith (Jr.), Fairborn — 99/187, 912yds, 3TD, 8INT 4. Ryan Chapman (Sr.), Carroll — 96/197, 870yds, 8TD, 5INT 5. Spencer Johnson (Sr.), Beavercreek — 75/130, 688yds, 7TD, 5INT 6. Luke Benetis (Jr.), Bellbrook — 37/71, 499yds, 8TD, 1INT Rushing 1. Trei’Shaun Sanders (Sr.), Xenia — 149att, 1,400yds, 19TD 2. Elijah Brooks (Sr.), Bellbrook — 144att, 1,116yds, 13TD 3. Ramon Browder (Sr.), Xenia — 79att, 580yds, 6TD 4. Tanner Stewart (So.), Bellbrook — 45att, 531yds, 4TD 5. Cole DeHaven (Sr.), Greeneview — 69att, 504yds, 9TD 6. Quentin Youngblood (Jr.), Beavercreek — 113att, 453yds, 3TD Receiving 1. Tremell Wright (Sr.), Xenia — 40rec, 892yds, 14TD 2. Jackson Howdyshell (Jr.), Cedarville — 30rec, 494yds, 4TD 3. Caelan Bush (Sr.), Fairborn — 43rec, 481yds, 1TD 4. Josh Florda (Jr.), Cedarville — 30rec, 456yds, 2TD 5. Owen Ranly (Jr.), Beavercreek — 26rec, 343yds, 2TD 6. Luke Herrmann (Sr.), Carroll — 31rec, 301yds, 1TD All Purpose 1. Trei’Shaun Sanders (Sr.), Xenia — 1,513yds (1,400 – RUN, 48 – REC, 65 – FR) 2. Elijah Brooks (Sr.), Bellbrook — 1,121yds (1,116 – RUN, 5 – REC) 3. Tremell Wright (Sr.), Xenia — 966yds (892 – REC, 49 -INT) 4. Caelan Bush (Sr.), Fairborn — 873yds (481 – REC, 392 – KR) 5. Adi Hernandez (Jr.), Beavercreek — 753yds (29 – RUN, 171 – REC, 66 – PR, 487 – KR) 6. Quentin Youngblood (Jr.), Beavercreek — 735yds (453 – RUN, 54 – REC, 228 – KR) Scoring 1. Trei’Shaun Sanders (Sr.), Xenia — 120pts (20TD) 2. Tremell Wright (Sr.), Xenia — 90pts (15TD) 3. Elijah Brooks (Sr.), Bellbrook — 78pts (13TD) 4. Cooper Payton (So.), Greeneview — 60pts (10TD) 5. Cole DeHaven (Sr.), Greeneview — 54pts (9TD) 6. Jackson Howdyshell (Jr.), Cedarville — 53pts (5TD, 2FG, 15XP, 1 2pt) Tackles 1. C.J. Crawford (Jr.), Beavercreek — 86 (47 solo) 2. Cooper Payton (So.), Greeneivew — 84 (50 solo) 2. Ronnie Butler (So.), Xenia — 84 (35 solo) 4. Jamell Smith (Sr.), Xenia — 75 (38 solo) 5. Sam Borhorst (Sr.), Bellbrook — 73 (38 solo) 6. Jaxen Lewis (Sr.), Xenia — 64 (22 solo) Sacks 1. Vincent Hummel (Sr.), Bellbrook — 5 2. Jamell Smith (Sr.), Xenia — 4.5 3. Ramon Browder (Sr.), Xenia — 4 4. Jacob Umina (Jr.), Bellbrook — 3 4. Ethan Whitaker (Jr.), Cedarville — 3 6. Trei’Shaun Sanders (Sr.), Xenia — 2.5 6. Garrett Gallogly (So.), Beavercreek — 2.5 Tackles for Loss 1. Jamell Smith (Sr.), Xenia — 20 2. Jacob Umina (Jr.), Bellbrook — 10 3. Jake Lopez (Jr.), Bellbrook — 9 4. Ronnie Butler (So.), Xenia — 8.5 5. Jaxen Lewis (Sr.), Xenia — 7 6. Garrett Gallogly (So.), Beavercreek — 6.5 Interceptions 1. Carter Williams (Sr.), Greeneview — 4 1. Tremell Wright (Sr.), Xenia — 4 3. Jake Lopez (Jr.), Bellbrook — 3 3. Jackson Miller (Jr.), Cedarville — 3 5. Ashtan Hendricks (Sr.), Greeneview — 2 5. Dominique Johnson (Sr.), Fairborn — 2 5. William Reichley (Sr.), Greeneview — 2 5. Arman Walker (Jr.), Cedarville — 2 Pass Deflections 1. Trent Smith (Sr.), Xenia — 13 2. William Reichley (Sr.), Greeneview — 9 3. Alex Horney (So.), Greeneview — 8 4. Jacob Umina (Jr.), Bellbrook — 8 5. Ashtan Hendricks (Sr.), Greeneview — 7 6. Tigabu Upchurch (So.), Greeneview — 6 6. Conner Pund (Sr.), Bellrbook — 6 Forced Fumbles 1. Jamell Smith (Sr.), Xenia — 4 2. Ramon Browder (Sr.), Xenia — 2 2. Liam Harris (Jr.), Cedarville — 2 2. Nick Oxner (Sr.), Beavercreek — 2 Fumble Recoveries 1. Trei’Shaun Sanders (Sr.), Xenia — 3 2. Ramon Browder (Sr.), Xenia — 2 2. Colt Coffey (So.), Cedarville — 2 2. Liam Harris (Jr.), Cedarville — 2 2. Jackson Miller (Jr.), Cedarville — 2 2. Nick Oxner (Sr.), Beavercreek — 2 Defensive Touchdowns 1. Liam Harris (Jr.), Cedarville — 1 1. Vincent Hummel (Sr.), Bellbrook — 1 1. Trei’Shaun Sanders (Sr.), Xenia — 1 1. Jamell Smith (Sr.), Xenia — 1 Kicking 1. Sean Leonard (So.), Greeneview — 7/8 FG (Long 48), 35/36 XP, 56pts 2. Sean Morse (Sr.), Beavercreek — 9/13 FG (Long 49), 14/15 XP, 41pts 3. Riley Ferrin (Sr.), Bellbrook — 3/4 FG (Long 41), 32/32 XP, 41pts 4. Nate Fellie (Sr.), Xenia — 1/2 FG (Long 21), 37/43 XP, 40pts 5. Jackson Howdyshell (Jr.), Cedarville — 2/4 FG (Long 27), 15/19 XP, 21pts 6. Sammy Deep (Sr.), Carroll — 3/6 FG, 11/11 XP, 20pts

Contact Steven Wright at 937-502-4498 and follow on Twitter @Steven_Wright_.

Contact Steven Wright at 937-502-4498 and follow on Twitter @Steven_Wright_.